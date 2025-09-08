ESPN Warns Ohio State & Ryan Day of College Football Program That Can Spoil Party

Week 2 is bringing the heat, and Ryan Day’s Ohio State reign feels vulnerable. Several teams are dominating their competition, causing a shift in the rankings and making everyone reassess who’s truly top-tier. The pressure’s on, the stakes are high, and every play matters. With undefeated teams everywhere, the real challenge is just starting: can Ohio State stay on top, or will a dark horse emerge to steal the crown? This season is already shaping up to be wild.

Ohio State turned really dominant, following up a near-shutout of Texas with a 70-0 thrashing of Grambling. Caleb Downs is looking like a star, and Arvell Reese is developing nicely under Matt Patricia. Oregon, as usual, is impressive, crushing Oklahoma State 66-0, fueled by their NIL advantages. Noah Whittington had a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play, and five-star freshman Dakorien Moore followed with a 65-yarder. Both teams have strong defenses, but their offenses are stealing the show.

While Ohio State and Oregon look unstoppable, Week 2 is also about who truly shines. Ohio State gets the headlines, earning the AP’s No. 1 ranking, with Julian Saying setting a school record with 16 completions on a long pass. But ESPN’s College Football Power Index hits them with a reality check, placing Dan Lanning’s Ducks ahead of the Buckeyes both in conference title and natty. Crazy, right? Ducks sit at the no. 1 spot with a 10.7-1.9 win-loss record, while Ohio State is at 10.8-1.8. The Ducks might be flying under the radar, but they don’t lie.

But why this contrast? When both teams are sitting at a 2-0 record? ESPN’s FPI uses a mountain of data to assess the true powerhouses in college football. It factors in offensive and defensive performance, returning players, transfer production, and recruiting data to generate a rating. Essentially, it ranks top teams by analyzing rosters, schedules, and win percentages, offering a clear view of legitimate contenders versus those fueled by hype.

And Oregon (2-0) has lived up to the hype, crushing Oklahoma State 69-3, amassing 631 total yards, and scoring twice off interceptions in the third quarter. Their Week 1 victory was similarly dominant at 59-13, marked by zero turnovers and no plays with negative yardage, showcasing a mistake-free, efficient offense. It’s understandable why ESPN is optimistic about Dan Lanning’s Ducks. It’s not like Ryan Day’s team was any less, but there were some glaring issues.

Ryan Day boosts his team’s morale

Look, Julian Saying might be extraordinary in week 1, but the only blemish on Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes’ dominant win over the Grambling State Tigers was a single incompletion. In the second quarter, Julian Sayin threw an interception, halting his chance at a perfect completion rate and a record-setting performance. Despite this minor setback, Ohio State cruised to victory, proving their dominance wasn’t affected by the mistake. The interception had little impact overall, even if it did prevent the Buckeyes from further padding their score.

But Ryan Day playfully addressed the issue with Sayin as the season progressed. “When you can get some of these first-time things behind you, it is good. But that’s it—no more interceptions. Not allowed,” Day also praised Sayin’s composure, emphasizing how the quarterback quickly learned from the error, recognizing the defensive misread. And the shift in the rankings is not just based on their close games or offensive and defensive plays; it’s also related to the schedule, and Oregon’s clearly topping the charts.

As Sporting News rates their schedule as the 14th toughest, putting them in a tie with Michigan and Maryland—a considerable improvement from last season’s gauntlet of Ohio State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. While they avoid Ohio State, the Ducks still face a daunting Week 5 trip to Penn State for the “whiteout game,” which will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Following a bye week, they’ll host Indiana, head to Rutgers, welcome Wisconsin back, and finish with road games at Iowa and Washington, plus home games against Minnesota and USC, which shows why they are at the No. 1 spot.

In contrast, Ohio State’s schedule is the nation’s 4th toughest. The Buckeyes kick things off with a brutal home game against No. 1 Texas, arguably their toughest test, followed by home games against Grambling and Ohio before a trip to Washington, which could be a surprisingly tough Big Ten opener. They then host Minnesota, go on the road to face No. 12 Illinois and Wisconsin, and have a major showdown with No. 2 Penn State at home. They finish the season with road games against Purdue and Michigan and home games against UCLA and Rutgers.

So, even if the Ducks get a slightly easier path, Ryan Day’s Ohio State team is facing a true test of its strength.