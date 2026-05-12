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ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Its Week 1 Destination on Tuesday

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Malabika Dutta

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May 12, 2026 | 12:54 PM EDT

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ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Its Week 1 Destination on Tuesday

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Malabika Dutta

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May 12, 2026 | 12:54 PM EDT

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A big announcement for college football’s 2026 season. This season, ESPN’s College GameDay will begin in a very exciting way, heading to the Week 1 matchup between LSU and Clemson. But where will the show take place?

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ESPN’s College GameDay will kick off this season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as reported by ON3’s Pete Nakos.

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The broadcast is set for September 5, 2026, at Tiger Stadium. Interestingly, the matchup marks Lane Kiffin’s first as the head coach of LSU, and the two teams met to start the 2025 season at Clemson, where LSU secured a 17-10 victory. But now, LSU and Clemson are looking to bounce back after finishing last season with disappointing 7-6 records.

This is a developing story….

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Malabika Dutta

2,659 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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