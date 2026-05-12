ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Its Week 1 Destination on Tuesday

A big announcement for college football’s 2026 season. This season, ESPN’s College GameDay will begin in a very exciting way, heading to the Week 1 matchup between LSU and Clemson. But where will the show take place?

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ESPN’s College GameDay will kick off this season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as reported by ON3’s Pete Nakos.

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The broadcast is set for September 5, 2026, at Tiger Stadium. Interestingly, the matchup marks Lane Kiffin’s first as the head coach of LSU, and the two teams met to start the 2025 season at Clemson, where LSU secured a 17-10 victory. But now, LSU and Clemson are looking to bounce back after finishing last season with disappointing 7-6 records.

This is a developing story….