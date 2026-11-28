With the FBS regular season winding down, the playoff race is slowly revealing its finalists. The Big Ten, however, may not be sending as many teams as fans would like, and that potential disappointment became the perfect ammunition for Nick Saban to stir things up on College GameDay.

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While having a conversation with Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban took a shot at the Big Ten, stating, “We have a lot of Big 10 fans here; they may get one team at the playoffs while the Big 12 gets three.”

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This season, the Big Ten has underperformed expectations, with Ohio State emerging as one of the conference’s biggest disappointments after missing both the playoffs and the Big Ten Championship Game.

UCLA could be the only team with a seemingly secure path to the playoffs, although Oregon and Iowa could still strengthen their cases, with the Ducks appearing to have the best shot. However, as Saban took a jab at Big Ten fans, Pat McAfee was quick to fire back at the legendary coach, reminding him of the conference’s pedigree.

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“Don’t worry about it, the North is still representing 3 different Big 10 champions over the past 3 years,” said McAfee.

Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana have all delivered Big Ten national championships over the past three years. Looking at the broader picture over the past decade, the Big Ten has claimed three CFP titles, while the SEC leads the way with five. The Big 12, meanwhile, has yet to win a CFP national championship.

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Nick Saban’s latest comments hardly come as a surprise to Big Ten fans, as the legendary coach has never shied away from taking shots at the conference.

Last year, during a College GameDay discussion surrounding the Big Ten’s marquee matchup between Ohio State and Illinois, Saban once again took a swipe at the conference, using the conversation to argue why the SEC stood above its rivals in college football.

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“I don’t think the Big Ten is really that deep,” Saban commented bluntly, arguing that the SEC still has better numbers when it comes to winning the playoffs.

During the conversation, he acknowledged that Ohio State is a good team but maintained that, overall, the Big Ten lacks the depth that the SEC possesses.

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And this was only the beginning of Nick Saban’s criticism of the Big Ten. Earlier this November, he doubled down on his argument that the SEC is a superior conference, despite the Big Ten winning the last three CFP titles. This time, his argument centered entirely on the SEC’s depth of competition.

“My argument with the SEC has always been the strength of the league, from top to bottom. I think that’s very clear this year, in terms of how many good teams there are,” Saban said on the show, per On3.com. “But it’s always been that way and they beat up on each other, and that’s not necessarily the best thing for this 12-team playoff.”

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While the SEC’s depth is no joke, and the conference certainly holds an edge when it comes to winning the CFP, that doesn’t mean the Big Ten hasn’t proved its worth. The conference is steadily closing the gap and could challenge the SEC even more closely in the coming years. The last three national titles are proof of the Big Ten’s growing dominance, but Nick Saban doesn’t see it that way.

“Just because you win a national championship does not make and evaluate the level of your league,” Saban said. “It means you had a really, really good team that was better than everybody else, but it doesn’t mean you necessarily had the best league from top to bottom.”

Well, Nick Saban might be right in arguing that the SEC is marginally better than the Big Ten, but he can’t ignore that the Big Ten is becoming a competitor to the SEC faster than ever.