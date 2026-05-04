ESPN’s Dick Vitale Delays Cancer Treatment For $21M Reason

ESPN’s Dick Vitale had his most recent cancer diagnosis in April. And despite being required to undergo treatment, he has delayed it to focus on an annual project. On Friday, he held the Dick Vitale Gala to raise $21 million for a cause he deeply cares about.

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The ESPN sports commentator held his 21st annual gala in collaboration with the V Foundation, which is “a non-profit organization named after former NC State head coach Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 due to glandular cancer.” The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

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Vitale postponed the immunotherapy treatment for the melanoma in his lung and liver to ensure that the side effects of the treatment would not hinder his presence or his speech. The event attendees knew he might need support to get through the night. However, to their surprise, Vitale carried the room throughout. Even when people expected him to slow down, he picked up the microphone to narrate stories of cancer survivors.

The event, which brings together major names from the world of sports, began in 2006 and has raised over $126 million to fight pediatric cancer. As part of an annual celebration of sports figures, the honorees in the 2026 edition were UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, and Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson.

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To begin the gala, the moderator read a message from Emily Ayers, a Courageous Kid member who battled leukemia at age 7 in 2016.

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“I can’t even begin to explain what you mean to me, us kids, and so many people,” Ayers’ message said. “I know you have yet another battle yourself. I just want you to know that all of us kids are supporting you along the way… I always say that in order to achieve something, you have to have a team behind you that supports and loves you. That’s exactly what you and the V Foundation are. Now it’s our turn…”

Vitale has been at the center of several health battles recently, all of which he has fought and won. In 2021, he was diagnosed with lymphoma and melanoma, which are two distinct types of cancer. While lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancer, arising from pigment-producing cells. However, he was cancer-free by the following year.

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In 2023, he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer and had to undergo radiation. As if that were not enough, the following year he underwent another procedure to address a lymph node in his neck after it tested positive for cancer. However, Vitale’s legacy is more than just being a cancer survivor. It also includes raising $126 million over the past two decades to help fight pediatric cancer. Around $21 million of that money came from Friday’s event.

Dick Vitale gives updates on his treatment

Dick Vitale returned to calling games after a two-year break in February 2025, and despite another setback, he has expressed his intention to continue working after his treatment. After the gala, Vitale updated his followers on X.

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“This morning will have consultation with my oncologist as to what preparation do I need as I will do my immunotherapy treatment on Tuesday AM – [Praying] for it to be effective vs the cancer on my lungs & liver – hope minimum side effects,” Vitale wrote on X.

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At the event, the 86-year-old admitted in tears that the procedure was “going to be a battle.” However, he is not unfamiliar with such battles, and his resolve at the event was that he was “going to win that battle. I swear to you. I’m gonna win that battle. I’m going to fight.”