ESPN’s Dick Vitale Gives Major Immunotherapy Update After 5th Cancer Diagnosis

ESPN’s Dick Vitale is the true testimony of never giving up. After being diagnosed with cancer for the 5th time, there has been new development in his recovery, and it is finally some good news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Had exams today & results were very positive! 🙏🙏🙏 It continues at 87, but I feel like 47,” Vitale posted after his exam on August 8. The immunotherapy treatments that he has been receiving are “very effective in wiping out the cancer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2026, Dick was diagnosed with cancer for the 5th time after beating it multiple times since 2021. The 87-year-old media legend was diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity this time. In late July, he gave everyone a little update on his health after switching from traditional chemotherapy to a specialized immunotherapy regimen.

“Really hoping that the immunotherapy treatments I must do will wipe out the cancer that has shown on my lungs & liver,” read the post on X by Dick Vitale on July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Vitale had his initial biopsy, there was hope that the abnormalities in his lungs and liver were just inflammation. However, it turned out to be melanoma for the ESPN legend. It hasn’t slowed him down, and his journey has been an amazing turnaround. The new treatment has been working well, as reports have been positive so far.

Another victory for his medical team was a clear MRI of his brain, which indicated that the cancer hadn’t spread to the brain. No amount of cancer can dim his light and take away his optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma, and I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. Then I’ve beaten lymph node cancer. So I’m four-for-four, and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five,” Vitale said in a statement through ESPN.

It all started in 2021, when he was first diagnosed with skin cancer, which was later diagnosed as lymphoma. He did not give up, and after 6 months of hardcore chemotherapy, they eradicated traces of cancer from his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, cancer came back, and this time it went straight to Vitale’s pride: his voice. He was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, and the ordeal was one of his toughest battles. After a tough 200 days, he was cancer-free.

In 2024, Vitale again received a cancer diagnosis. There were irregularities around his neck, which, after the biopsy, proved that the lymph node was malignant. “With all the prayers I have received. I will win this battle,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he did win this battle. In July 2024, he underwent a surgery that removed the cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. The best victory was that the surgery did not affect his vocal cords.

The love from his fans all over the world has been Vitale’s strength, and he does not shy away from asking his fans to pray for him. He has been actively posting on X with his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dick Vitale’s broadcasting journey with ESPN

Dick Vitale has been the definitive voice of college basketball on ESPN since the onset of 1979. Over nearly five decades, “Dicky V” transformed from a fired NBA coach into a media icon. His voice turned basketball into a television spectacle. It is quite commendable what he has done during his time with ESPN. As of now. he has been the voice of more than 1,000 games for the network.

Retirement is still nowhere in the conversation for Vitale. In June 2025, ESPN signed Vitale to a multi-year contract extension. So as soon as he recovers, he will be back in the studio for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Before returning to the hospital at age 87, he reached a major career milestone. He called his first-ever NCAA Tournament game on television, joining a joint TNT Sports and ESPN crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

His battle with cancer made him step away from the microphone quite often. But being the inspiration that he is, he has been raising money for a good cause. Vitale raised more than $105 million specifically for pediatric cancer research. His contribution did not go unnoticed, as he was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2022 ESPYs.