ESPN’s Dick Vitale Gives Positive Health Update Amid Cancer Battle: “I Feel Fantastic”

Dick Vitale is currently battling his fifth cancer diagnosis. Last month, the 86-year-old Hall of Famer confirmed the latest diagnosis after a PET scan and subsequent biopsy revealed melanoma in his lung and liver cavities. Now, amid his immunotherapy treatment, he gives a positive update about his health.

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“Received gr8 news from my oncologist that results of the MRI of my head yesterday showed that ZERO CANCER spread to the brain,” wrote Vitale on his X this Saturday. “Now 🙏🙏🙏 that the Immunotherapy wipes out the Melanoma on my lungs & liver. I feel fantastic & was shocked 4 weeks ago when Pet Scan showed the cancer.”

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On April 2, 2026, a PET scan shocked Dick Vitale by revealing “spots” on his lungs and liver. A week later, the ESPN personality publicly announced that these “abnormalities” were discovered during routine tests, expressing that he was a “nervous wreck” while waiting for further information. Then, he underwent a biopsy to determine if the spots were cancerous, and on April 13, his oncologist, Dr. Brown, confirmed that the biopsy results indicated a fifth diagnosis.

Before the latest procedure this week, Vitale was hopeful that it would cause fewer side effects than previous treatments. “Have consultation with my oncologist as to what preparation do I need, as I will do my immunotherapy treatment on Tuesday AM – [Praying] for it to be effective vs the cancer on my lungs & liver—hope for minimum side effects,” wrote Vitale.

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Amid the unfortunate diagnosis, the ESPN broadcaster remains confident he will make his record “five for five” against the disease. His journey has involved multiple distinct types of cancer since 2021. Initially, he was diagnosed with skin cancer, and after his first melanoma, he was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2021.

In early 2022, he was declared cancer-free. However, in 2023, he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer and required intensive radiation and a period of total vocal rest that sidelined him from broadcasting. Then, in 2024, he required surgery to remove cancerous nodes in his neck, and now his current battle is a recurrence of melanoma found in the lungs and liver.

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Despite all, Dick Vitale has maintained his signature optimism. Following a nearly two-year absence, in February 2025, he made an emotional return to ESPN for a Duke-Clemson matchup and called it “a miracle” after surviving 65 radiation treatments and multiple surgeries. Even while undergoing treatment, he continues his philanthropic work.

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On May 1, Vitale hosted his 21st annual gala, raising $21 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation. He is an inspiration to many, and his 46-year career at ESPN has become a testament to his resilience, as he has repeatedly returned to the broadcast booth.

Dick Vitale’s journey with his “second family”

In 1979, during the network’s first year of operation, Dick Vitale joined ESPN, and he is currently in his 47th season with the network. That season, he called the network’s first-ever major NCAA basketball game, where DePaul defeated Wisconsin 90–77. Then, after calling the 2023 National Title international broadcast, Vitale was forced to step away from the mic due to his cancer diagnosis.

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In 2025, he returned, and his historic moment was when he called his first-ever NCAA Tournament game on TV alongside Charles Barkley. He stated that being courtside and hearing the roar of the crowd is “the greatest medicine,” often far more effective for his spirit than chemotherapy or radiation.

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ESPN signed Dick Vitale to a multi-year extension in 2024, keeping him on the air through the 2027–2028 season. Now, we pray for his quick recovery and a return to broadcasting.