ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has Trouble Sleeping After Spots Were Found on Lungs & Liver

For a man defined by his fighting spirit, Dick Vitale is facing a new and worrying health scare. The 86-year-old has already been fighting a battle following four separate bouts of cancer. Now, as he is waiting for biopsy results to investigate “abnormalities” recently discovered in his lungs and liver, he is worried sick about the report.

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“I can’t sleep as I am so worried about the report I will get on my Biopsy I had Friday,” wrote Vitale on X this Monday. “My Pet Scan shocked me last Thurs, when I was told spots were found on my lungs & liver. Feel fantastic, but Scans don’t react to how I feel . 🙏🙏🙏 for some good news.”

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Last week, a PET scan, a CAT scan, and two MRIs revealed the “abnormalities.” To examine that, Vitale underwent a biopsy with a plea to his followers, writing, “Just leaving the hospital after Biopsy / now anesthesia has worn off. Hope & pray for good results as they did study my lungs, where spots showed in PET scans & MRIs!”

Although the biopsy results are expected early this week, no update has arrived yet. During this time of uncertainty, Vitale has asked fans for continued prayers. But despite this health concern, he has said he feels “great physically and sharp mentally” and remains committed to his broadcasting career.

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“As always, I plan to remain as active as ever and fight as hard as can be,” Vitale added.

Vitale has faced a harrowing medical journey. In August 2021, he underwent multiple surgeries on his face and nose to remove melanoma, and doctors successfully cleared the disease within a few months. Just months after his first diagnosis, doctors diagnosed Vitale with lymphoma in October. He had to step away from broadcasting for a few months as he underwent a grueling six-month chemotherapy regimen. Then, in August 2022, he was declared cancer-free and returned to broadcasting.

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However, it didn’t stop there. In July 2023, doctors diagnosed him with vocal cord cancer, and he required 35 radiation treatments and seven months of total voice rest. Doctors declared Vitale cancer-free for a second time in November 2023, yet complications required further surgery. Just seven months after that, a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck came back cancerous.

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Then, in the summer of 2024, he had surgery and completed 35 rounds of radiation by September. In December 2024, he again announced he was cancer-free, calling it his “National Championship.” However, throughout these battles, Vitale has stayed remarkably active in broadcasting, and he credits his “Believe” mantra and the prayers of fans for his continued ability to return to the booth.

Looking at Dick Vitale’s broadcasting journey so far

Over nearly 50 years, “Dickie V” transitioned from a struggling NBA coach into the iconic “voice of college basketball,” known for his high-energy and unbridled passion. In 1979, his broadcasting journey began when Vitale called ESPN’s first-ever college basketball game, DePaul vs. Wisconsin, just weeks after being fired as head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

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Initially, although he had no interest in television, his wife, Lorraine, urged him to try it, and he stood alongside Joe Boyle for his debut. He has stayed with the network since and has called over 1,000 games for ESPN.

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His contributions earned him induction into the 2008 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Last June, he signed a multi-year extension with the network that keeps him on the air through the 2028 season.

Vitale’s activeness only reflects the warrior inside him. Despite a long series of health battles, he recently returned to the booth, calling a March Madness game alongside Charles Barkley and Brian Anderson for the First Four on TNT Sports. This marked his first-ever call of an NCAA Tournament game on TV. For the voice that has defined college basketball for generations, the sports world now waits in hope that his greatest victory is yet to come.