ESPN’s Greg McElroy Extremely “Concerned” About SEC Program That Spent $35M on Its Roster

Auburn looked like a different team from the one Greg McElroy backed in July. That version had Alex Golesh bringing Byrum Brown and much of his South Florida offensive engine with him, enough for the ESPN analyst to call the Tigers a legitimate bowl team. Three weeks in, however, the tone has changed sharply.

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After Auburn’s 44-39 loss to Florida in its SEC opener, Greg McElroy is no longer talking about what the Tigers could become. He is worried about what they are right now. On Mac and Cube via Jox 94.5, he expressed his concern, pointing to Auburn’s passing game and Byrum Brown’s timing.

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“I’m concerned,” he said. “Just being completely honest, based on what I’ve seen through three weeks right now, I think Auburn’s 13th or 14th best in the SEC, which is a real concern given what the expectations were and the amount of money they spill on the roster.”

Auburn reportedly put between $31 million and $35 million into its 2026 roster, according to The Athletic’s estimates. That puts the Tigers ninth among SEC teams and 17th nationally among Power Four programs. So this was supposed to be a quick turnaround.

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Imago Credit: SEC Sports

Auburn also went through major roster turnover, bringing in roughly as many players as it lost through the portal. The financial commitment was substantial, but Florida exposed why spending money and having answers are two different things. The Gators ran for 243 yards and finished with 495 total yards. Jadan Baugh alone ripped Auburn for 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Auburn, meanwhile, managed only 102 yards on the ground.

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Byrum Brown’s stat line makes the night look better than it felt, with 271 passing yards, three touchdowns, and 65 rushing yards. But he also threw an interception and was sacked seven times. Greg McElroy had a particular issue with the QB’s timing.

“Their quarterback’s just a little bit late,” he added. “Everything’s just a step late. Like there’s a deep ball the other day I’m watching. He’s throwing down the right sideline and he overshoots the receiver. He’s wide open. It’s a touchdown. He hitches like three times before he cuts loose. It’s like, are you trying to just show off how strong your arm is? What’s three steps hitch throw? What are we doing? Get rid of the ball.”

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That criticism has some numbers behind it. PFF data cited after the Florida game showed Byrum Brown taking longer to throw than any other SEC starting QB. The seven sacks, then, cannot simply be dumped on Auburn’s offensive line, and that creates an awkward problem for Alex Golesh. His QB can make explosive plays, but Auburn cannot keep spending full possessions waiting for them to arrive.

The defense has its own mess to clean up. Alex Golesh admitted afterward that Auburn “didn’t tackle well” and gave up 12 explosive plays for more than 300 yards. Now comes Vanderbilt. Cole Cubelic also warned that Auburn could face a heavy dose of pressure because Vanderbilt has veterans capable of covering behind an aggressive front. That is not an ideal matchup for an offense still trying to fix its protection, running game, and QB timing.

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Greg McElroy’s July optimism was built around Alex Golesh solving those problems quickly. His September concern comes from Auburn showing that the fixes are not arriving quickly enough, and the schedule is about to get meaner.

The Tigers still have Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama ahead, along with other games that will demand far more consistency. Vanderbilt is therefore carrying more weight than a normal September game.