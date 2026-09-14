ESPN’s Greg McElroy Gives Dan Lanning Uncomfortable Reality Check About Oregon’s Week 2 Debacle: “Really, Really Bad”

Oregon walked into Stillwater, expecting to showcase why they belong in the national championship conversation. Instead, Dan Lanning’s team walked off the field stunned after a 39-31 loss to an Oklahoma State squad that was supposed to be in a rebuilding process. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy did not hold back after the final whistle, pointing out that Oregon’s defense looked lost and their game plan completely fell apart under pressure.

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Lanning built his reputation in Eugene on relentless physicality and utter dominance over unranked opponents. Before Saturday, his Oregon teams were perfect against unranked foes. But as McElroy noted during his weekly breakdown, Oklahoma State did not just pull off an upset; they controlled the line of scrimmage and outplayed the Ducks in all four quarters.

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“If you look at the way Oregon’s played defensively, the last couple weeks it’s been bad. Really, really bad,” McElroy said on his Week 2 review video. “They gave up 237 on the ground. If you look at Dante Moore, it was a bad start. The quarterback: there are some things to iron out for Oregon there.”

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What makes this collapse so alarming is the sheer swing in performance. A program with national title ambitions cannot afford a drop-off like this against a team rebuilding on the fly. It forces a tough question about whether last year’s standard was an anomaly or if Oklahoma State simply figured out how to expose Oregon’s blueprint.

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“The team just doesn’t feel like Oregon. Look, Lanning was pretty blunt in his postgame. He said, ‘We got our tails kicked.’ And they did. It was bad. That was really, really bad. This might have been a little bit more about Oregon than it was about Oklahoma State,” McElroy added.

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McElroy drew the contrast for the Ducks as Oklahoma State entered the game with a 12-game losing streak and 21 straight losses against FBS teams. Oregon finished with just 90 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging three yards per attempt. They gave up 554 total yards defensively with missed tackles, issues in the red zone, and little pressure on QB Drew Mestemaker, contributing to the overall struggles.

Oklahoma State finished with 554 yards, while the Ducks recorded 281, and it was 353 to 101 at halftime, highlighting a vast gap in yardage and pointing to their lapses in decision-making.

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Ducks quarterback Dante Moore also had a difficult night, as he struggled with the timing while facing constant pressure. He completed 14 of 29 passes (48.3%) for 191 yards and two touchdowns, four sacks, and was pressured on nearly 40% of his dropbacks. Moore managed only 45 passing yards in the first half and was part of multiple three-and-out drives that kept Oregon from building any offensive momentum.

“And that if you look at Oregon, they got their tail kicked in a lot of areas,” McElroy said. “A lot of areas. They didn’t tackle well in week one. They didn’t tackle well in week two. So once you do it once, fine. Fix it. Once you do, it twice, that’s a pattern.”

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McElroy pointed out that Oklahoma State had 92 new players on a 105-man roster after rebuilding through the transfer portal. Yet they had the upper hand over Oregon throughout the game despite having a new roster and coaching staff. Whereas Oregon’s program, which boasts 33 coaches and one of the deepest rosters in the nation, couldn’t keep up with the Cowboys.

For now, Oregon gets a breather against FCS Portland State Vikings for the Week 3 matchup before Big Ten play opens at USC on September 26. However, McElroy questioned whether the identity on which Lanning built this program had disappeared, as Oregon’s physicality was tested during the Oklahoma State game.

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This loss does more than just hurt their pride; it puts Oregon’s entire playoff trajectory on thin ice. With a high-stakes Big Ten opener at USC looming in two weeks, Lanning has zero margin for error. If this defensive tackling pattern is not fixed immediately, their conference viability and national championship hopes will evaporate before October even hits.