ESPN’s Greg McElroy Has Quadruple Bad News for Marcus Freeman in Blunt Notre Dame Verdict

Notre Dame is flying a bit under the radar this season, despite making it to the College Football Playoff finals last year. Much of this quiet has to do with two main assumptions. First, that their schedule isn’t particularly challenging, and second, that they lack true star power beyond a few promising players like Jeremiah Love and Leonard Moore. Head coach Marcus Freeman, now entering his fourth year, faces pressure to prove that the Irish can contend at the highest level consistently. While his defense remains solid, the offense is still finding its footing, and lingering questions remain about how well his young team can perform under the spotlight.

The idea that Notre Dame’s schedule is a soft one is flat-out wrong this year. Though they are favored in every game on paper, the Irish face a brutally tough slate. The team is adapting to a brand-new starting quarterback, CJ Carr, who is stepping into big shoes after the departures of seasoned veterans. On top of that, the offensive line looks vulnerable without Charles Jagusah, their projected starting guard, who suffered a serious injury in the offseason. Either Sullivan Absher or Guery Lambert will take his place, both of whom have no significant reps whatsoever. Matchups against ranked opponents make this anything but an easy campaign for the Fighting Irish.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy gave a clear-eyed take on Notre Dame’s prospects, remarking, “They are favored in every game, and Miami might actually be their toughest game on the schedule… Now, without a conference championship, how will that factor into their evaluation? They’re 10-2, 11 to 1.” He added, “They could lose to Miami. They could lose to Texas A&M at home… they could lose on the road at Arkansas.” These aren’t idle concerns. Miami’s formidable quarterback Cade Klubnick is already a Heisman contender, Texas A&M has a strong roster coming off a solid season, and Arkansas will be fighting hard at home. McElroy’s projection of a 10-2 record is nothing but respect for Notre Dame’s talent, although he acknowledges the real risk in this slate.

He continued with, “I think USC at home on the 18th will be a tough game… I still think Notre Dame’s 10-2 at worst in this scenario. And that’s assuming a loss like they had last year to a team that we didn’t anticipate.” USC is always hostile territory and tends to elevate its performance in rivalry games. These four games are the ones that could derail Marcus Freeman’s back-to-back playoff campaign. Also, factoring in how the Fighting Irish always lose to an unexpected team, we’d also be cautious about the Stanford game. And that’s because of the long trip from South Bend to Stanford.

So, McElroy’s cautious optimism stresses the challenge of integrating a new QB and the pressure of losing key linemen, especially with Jagusah sidelined. This season should be a battle every week, not a walk in the park. Notre Dame faces an extremely difficult road ahead, starting with a monumental Week 1 showdown against Miami. This game alone could set the tone for the season and test Marcus Freeman’s ability to ready his squad for elite competition. Notre Dame is no longer the clear-cut favorite in many matchups, and this season will demand grit, growth, and resilience if the Irish hope to return to playoff contention.

CJ Carr has to modify his playing style

CJ Carr has officially won the starting quarterback job at Notre Dame, ending a heated battle with Kenny Minchey that kept fans on the edge of their seats all offseason. Unlike the veterans Marcus Freeman relied on in previous years, Carr is stepping into a major role with little college experience. But it’s his leadership and poise that earned him the nod. As the Irish announced on social media, “Marcus Freeman has named CJ Carr Notre Dame’s starting QB over Kenny Minchey.” Freeman summed up what he wants in his signal-caller perfectly: “Consistency, leadership, the ability to take care of the ball, but I also want a guy that’s aggressive, a guy that’s not scared to make mistakes.” It’s clear that Freeman trusts Carr to be the steady hand in what promises to be an intense 2025 campaign.

Despite Carr’s clear passing talent, his game isn’t built around running, which Freeman admits will be the Irish’s offensive identity this season. “That’s going to be our identity,” Freeman said of running the ball. “With teams that want to stack the box and put one extra defender in the box, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field, make good decisions in terms of their progression.” Carr’s high school numbers back up that skill set (over 8,000 passing yards and 78 touchdowns); the passing game is in capable hands. The challenge now is how this young, primarily pocket passer copes with a pressure cooker schedule that includes a daunting opener against a Miami team led by Heisman hopeful Cade Klubnik.

Carr’s rise is perfectly in sync with the broader expectations we discussed earlier for this Irish team under Freeman. Though inexperienced at the quarterback position, Notre Dame boasts a loaded backfield and offensive weapons that promise to ease Carr’s transition and support the run-heavy identity Freeman wants to impose. As ESPN’s Marty Smith put it, “That young man [CJ Carr] was running that offense the best. He has a lot of talent around him. He’s got a great line in front of him.” For Carr, the rookie QB thrown into the fire, this season is as much about growth as it is about wins. For Notre Dame fans, it will be a season full of questions, promise, and the hope that their new leader can rise to the challenge from day one.