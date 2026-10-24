ESPN’s Holly Rowe Makes Steve Sarkisian’s Stance Clear as Arch Manning Receives Ultimatum

Steve Sarkisian has drawn a hard line in the sand for Arch Manning, warning his star quarterback that practice performance will decide who plays as Texas prepares to face Ole Miss. Bringing forward the intense pressure building inside the Longhorn camp, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe highlighted how the coaching staff is demanding immediate fixes to their offensive flaws.

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“We just came from our meetings with Texas, and Sark was really good. He said if you want to be a competitor and if you want to be that man in the arena, there’s a fine line between winning and losing. Their team has lost two games by three points each, so this is a pretty fine line. He said he’s really gone back to the drawing board and identified some things they can fix,” Holly Rowe said on the Paul Finebaum Show.

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Rowe explained that Sarkisian had gone back to the drawing board after Texas’ recent struggles, identifying three major areas that needed improvement. The first was the running game, which had produced explosive plays but without enough consistency.

Despite investing big in the running back this off-season, the Longhorns’ running game has struggled significantly in the first six games of the 2026 season, ranking near the very bottom of the SEC. The Longhorns are averaging just 136.0 rushing yards per game and an inefficient 3.6 yards per carry under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas would also have to deal with the likely absence of Hollywood Smothers for this game.

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The second concern was the offensive line. According to Rowe, Sarkisian felt his linemen were blocking defenders without actually moving them, an issue that has made it difficult for the Longhorns to establish control on the ground.

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The third concern was Texas’ performance in short-yardage situations. Rowe revealed that the Longhorns had converted just two of 10 third-down attempts when they needed three yards or fewer. For a program with three WR1-caliber wideouts, that was an unacceptable number.

The injury situation added another complication. Word is that the Longhorns’ best player, Colin Simmons, who has 25 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in the first 6 games, and his freshman backup Richard Wesley are both expected to miss the game. Those absences would make Texas’s Ole Miss challenge even more difficult.

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Regardless, the biggest concern remains Manning’s performance. Rowe revealed that Sarkisian took a much tougher approach with his quarterback this week. He made it clear that Manning had to show progress during practice and prove he could make the necessary adjustments.

As Rowe explained, Sarkisian warned the players, especially his QB, that “if you don’t show me through this week of practice that you can do it and we can make these changes and make these strides, then we’re going to have to look somewhere else.”

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That is a pretty strong message from a coach who has continued to back his quarterback publicly. Rowe said she saw Texas during its Friday walkthrough and came away with a more encouraging impression.

The team moved quickly through its scripted plays, and Manning appeared comfortable running the offense.

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“Arch knows this offense. Arch knows what he’s doing,” she said, adding that he tends to perform best when he can trust his instincts and let the game come to him. Now, the question is whether he can carry that confidence into a high-pressure matchup against Rebels’ defense.

The game also comes with a personal connection for Manning. His grandfather, Archie Manning, and uncle Eli both played at Ole Miss, while his father, Cooper, also attended the school before an injury cut his playing career short. Rowe shared that Arch spent much of his childhood around the Ole Miss football facility and even remembers throwing passes at the indoor practice facility to players such as A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf when he was around 10 to 12 years old. Still, Manning has made it clear that his family ties will not be the focus when the game begins!

Although Arch insists family history won’t matter once the whistle blows, the rumor mill is already spinning.

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The NFL insider Tom Pelissero raised the possibility of Manning playing somewhere other than Texas in 2027. Speaking on the latest Bill Simmons Podcast, Pelissero revealed that he had contacted someone who had known Manning for years and asked where they expected the quarterback to play next season.

The answer was the very team he’s playing this weekend!



“I texted one person who’s known Arch (Manning) a long time earlier tonight, and I said, ‘Where do you see Arch in 2027?’ And his response was Ole Miss.” The prediction is particularly intriguing given Manning’s family ties to the Rebels, although it is not confirmation that he intends to transfer.

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Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has also questioned whether Texas is the right environment for Manning’s development. Orlovsky argued that Sarkisian’s offensive system could be limiting the quarterback and suggested that transferring might give him a better opportunity to reach his potential.

Rather than entering the NFL prematurely, Orlovsky believes Manning should consider finding a program that will help him improve his instincts, decision-making, and overall quarterback play.

Orlovsky hopped onto his X handle and name-dropped 5 schools Manning could consider if he enters the transfer portal: LSU, Kentucky, Ohio State, Miami, and Indiana.

Each would present a different opportunity. But his central argument was that Manning needs an environment that better supports his development!

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Regardless, for what it’s worth, Manning remains Texas’ starting man in Austin. Now his only focus is on responding to Sarkisian’s demands.