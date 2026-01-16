ESPN’s Holly Rowe Requests Privacy After Flu Admission

Looks like flu season is already wrecking Holly Rowe’s plans. As of January 2026, the U.S. is facing one of the worst respiratory illness seasons in over 25 years, with flu activity peaking in late December 2025 and early January. For sports analysts, this has made daily interactions with athletes risky. But for ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the timing could not be worse.

“Some personal news,” Rowe wrote on X. “I will no longer be shaking hands during this cold and flu season. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time. EVERYONE I meet is sniffling. Trying to make it to Monday cold-free.”

Rowe’s a versatile reporter and occasional play-by-play announcer, best known for her sideline work on big college sports like Saturday Night Football, women’s basketball, and softball’s Women’s College World Series, plus coverage of the WNBA and the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Hence, it is no surprise that she has been deployed to cover the CFP title game coming up on Monday evening. There, she will reportedly be on the sidelines of Indiana, while co-host Molly McGrath has been assigned to be with Miami.

It is tough enough, and doing it in the middle of a flu outbreak makes it even harder. The Miami Hurricanes haven’t exactly made it easier. Around their Fiesta Bowl win over Ole Miss on January 8, 2026, about 20 players were reportedly battling flu symptoms heading into the National Championship. The program hasn’t revealed how it started, but the timing couldn’t have been worse. Head coach Mario Cristobal addressed it after the win, praising his team’s perseverance.

“I can’t tell you how many of our players were sick or had the flu or had issues,” Cristobal said. “We kept talking about how we’re going to find a way. We’re focused on just enjoying this one, but we gotta get focused on 1-0 one more time.”

Key players like running back Mark Fletcher played through the illness. Fletcher still rushed for 113 yards, keeping the offense moving and providing a big spark. But the real test comes Monday, when the Canes face undefeated Indiana in the National Championship. It’s their first chance in 23 years to make a statement. Rowe and Molly McGrath will handle the sideline reporting for ESPN’s main broadcast. Until then, Rowe just wants to steer clear of anyone who could pass along this nasty flu.

But no matter how much she tries to slow things down, when you have a résumé like Holly Rowe’s, opportunities naturally line up.

Holly Rowe’s off-season schedule demands peak health

Being a journalist like Holly Rowe is tremendously tough with a jam-packed calendar. The Oklahoma City Thunder recently announced that Rowe will serve as the keynote speaker and panel emcee for its 2026 Women in Business Summit, presented by MidFirst Bank. Now in its fourth year, the summit brings together professionals from across all fields for a full day of learning, networking, and inspiring others.

“Having Holly Rowe join us as our keynote speaker brings an incredible level of insight, experience, and inspiration to this year’s event,” said Erin Lewis, the Thunder’s vice president of marketing and brand engagement.

That’s just one stop on her schedule. The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Shepperd Leadership Institute has also named Rowe as the next speaker in its Distinguished Lecture Series. Beyond covering the biggest moments in sports, Rowe is a Stage IV melanoma survivor. So her survival journey has made her a powerful advocate for cancer research, early awareness, and prevention.

UTPB officials say she’ll share her story on the podium to inspire the people who are going through the same situation. With so much on her plate, it’s obvious to wonder how she manages her health alongside a demanding schedule. The good news? These appearances come after the hectic Monday national championship. Rowe will speak at UTPB on February 10, while the Women in Business Summit takes place on March 3.