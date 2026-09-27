ESPN’s Holly Rowe Reveals Unknown Intel on Arch Manning’s Teammate Penalized for Controversial Celebration: “Incredible”

The game between the Longhorns and the Vols was already breaking records off-field with the President attending a Tennessee game. The energy was electric in the stadium, and maybe too electric that no one knew that Colin Simmons had to seek medical attention in the game. Holly Rowe gave information about his injury, which was unknown before their narrow 20-17 victory.

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“Early in the game, Colin Simmons of Texas came over; he was having some discomfort in his left wrist and elbow,” Rowe said. “They have put this massive brace on his elbow, and very first play back, he had a sack. He now has four sacks after getting injured in this ball game. Colin is having a day. They’re putting him everywhere. It’s really been an incredible story.”

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After leaving the previous game against UTSA early with an apparent lower-body injury, Simmons was listed as probable on Wednesday’s availability report. He was no longer listed on Thursday’s report. The Edge rusher briefly came over to the Texas medical staff early in the game to be checked out for the upper extremity issue. His wrist and arm were taped up, and he was seen running inside the field again. However, Simmons came back, charged up to seal the victory.

Simmons registered 5 total sacks against freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. The junior edge rusher matched the school’s single-game record first set by Shane Dronett back in 1990. He was leading the Longhorns defense. Under his guidance the relentless Longhorns pass rush registered a total of 10 sacks on the day. They completely suffocated the Volunteers’ high-powered offence.

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After sacking Tennessee quarterback Brandon for a massive 16-yard loss on a crucial third down, Simmons got a bit carried away. He stood up and mimicked unzipping his pants and mimed the act of urinating directly on the field.

The celebration resulted in an immediate 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag. The referee, who explained over the stadium microphone, announced to the crowd that the penalty was specifically “for simulating using the restroom.” The penalty erased the massive loss of yardage and gifted the Volunteers an automatic first down.

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“I also want to say I do apologize for the celebration,” the star college player Simmons said. “I was definitely in that mode, feeling myself. Charge it to the game.”

Head coach Sarkisian also addressed the penalty.

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“We took him out, we addressed it, and put him back in,” Sarkisian said of the defensive end’s viral move. “At that point, I’m not going to give the guy the death penalty over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. We’ve got to fix it though. That can’t continue as we move forward.”

The penalty did not slow him down; he powered up in the third quarter. He delivered 2 back-to-back sacks. His final sack came late in the fourth quarter, officially bringing his game total to 5 sacks. Longhorns QB Arch Manning also gave all the credit to the defense for holding down the fort. Manning, on the other hand, had a bit of a rocky performance. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards, with no passing touchdowns and one interception.

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“It was fun. I like that we battled the whole time,” Manning said. “Shoutout to our defense. Colin Simmons, that’s a real player right there… It’s not about me. I didn’t play very well. But our team played great; defense played well. SEC road win, that’s what it’s all about.”

Simmons’ celebration gave Tennessee another chance, but it did not define his afternoon. He finished with five sacks, tied a Texas record, and helped the Longhorns hold on for a 20-17 road win.