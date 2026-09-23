ESPN’s Holly Rowe Takes Action Against Texas Broadcaster Who Defended Arch Manning

It has been an intense couple of weeks for Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning after a bad post-game joke sparked a massive online storm. While ESPN reporting legend Holly Rowe accepted the young quarterback’s direct apology, she is not giving a pass to sports commentators who downplay the situation. Rowe made that clear by cutting off a Texas radio host who defended the quarterback’s remarks.

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San Antonio sports talk host Mike Taylor, who runs the popular In The Building podcast, revealed that Rowe cut off communication with him entirely on social media. Taylor posted online that he spent Christmas of 1985 in a domestic violence shelter as a kid and raised daughters himself, arguing that Manning’s comment was just an innocent joke and that the internet backlash was completely out of line.

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Holly Rowe’s response was not a formal legal complaint or job suspension request, but a personal boundary set online. She hit the block button to cut off the noise.

The whole drama started right after Texas pulled off a thrilling 24-23 victory over Ohio State. As Rowe stepped onto the field for her standard post-game interview, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shouted team slogans toward the camera and hurried past her. The clip quickly went viral across college football fan pages, setting off a wave of internet memes and fake videos.

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Within hours, bad actors on social media created an AI-generated video showing Coach Sarkisian striking Rowe on the field. Instead of calling out the disturbing clip during his weekly press session, Manning laughed out loud when a reporter brought it up, telling the room full of journalists that he found the fake video hilarious.

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“I’ve seen a few AI edits of stuff, but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview,” Manning said, laughing. “Have y’all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe? It’s hilarious.”

What made Taylor’s comments cross the line for Rowe wasn’t just him backing the player, but him brushing off an AI video showing a woman getting struck as harmless fun. Today, female reporters on the field face a rising flood of deepfake clips and online abuse. When sports commentators call fake physical assault a harmless joke, it ignores how dangerous and hurtful AI harassment really is for women doing their jobs.

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The backlash was immediate, and Manning eventually apologized. Sarkisian called the entire situation a “distraction.” Taylor opines that Manning was met with harsh criticism that was blown out of proportion. The effect of being called out for his conduct was clear on Manning. He appeared unusually hypervigilant in a recent press conference about playing Tennessee next.

Based on their conversation online, Rowe forgave Manning as she shared her statement. She is assigned to cover Texas’ next game.

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“Thank you, Arch,” Rowe posted. “I appreciate our conversation about this — which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.”

As one of the most covered young stars in college sports, Manning learned firsthand how fast a casual, offhand comment can turn into a national headline. For Rowe, who has spent decades covering games on the sideline, blocking online defenders wasn’t about holding a grudge against a quarterback. It was about refusing to let sports media normalize fake violence against women under the guise of locker-room humor.