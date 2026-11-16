ESPN’s Holly Rowe Urged to “Apologize” to Texas’ Arch Manning as Backlash Mounts Over Postgame Interview

A postgame exchange between ESPN reporter Holly Rowe and Texas quarterback Arch Manning has drawn unexpected attention after the Longhorns’ dramatic win over LSU. A lighthearted remark about his appearance has now raised questions about where on-air banter crosses professional boundaries.

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Sports nutritionist and social media user Wendi A. Irlbeck has joined the criticism, urging Rowe to apologize to Manning and her audience. In a post on X, Irlbeck questioned the ESPN reporter’s decision to comment on the quarterback’s facial hair immediately after an important victory.

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Irlbeck also raised concerns about the different standards applied to male and female sports journalists, arguing that a similar remark from a male reporter about a female athlete would likely generate a much stronger reaction.

“Holly Rowe needs to apologize to Arch Manning and her audience. Commenting on his facial hair after he just won the game is disrespectful and unprofessional. A man saying the same about a woman would be canceled. Double standards hurt everyone especially female journalists trying to be taken seriously. Take accountability,” Wendi A. Irlbeck wrote in a post on X.

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The controversy followed Texas’ 22-21 victory over LSU on November 14 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Manning delivered the decisive touchdown pass to running back Raleek Brown with just three seconds remaining, completing a dramatic comeback for the Longhorns.

However, it was the closing portion of his postgame interview with Rowe that attracted attention online.

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After discussing Manning’s ability to overcome his three interceptions, the execution of the final scoring play and the significance of winning at LSU, Rowe turned her attention to his facial hair.

“Okay, I see that it’s no shave November. You were so good in November with everything except the facial hair. What do you say?” Rowe asked during the ESPN interview.

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Manning appeared amused by the remark and responded briefly, indicating that he intended to keep growing his facial hair before signing off with “Hook ’em” and thanking the audience. The exchange was brief, but the comment became a major talking point after clips circulated on social media.

The latest reaction also comes against the backdrop of an earlier controversy involving Manning and Rowe in September.

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Following Texas’ 24-23 victory over Ohio State on September 12, an interaction between head coach Steve Sarkisian and Rowe during the postgame celebration became the subject of an AI-generated video. The fabricated clip depicted Sarkisian slapping the ESPN reporter.

Manning later faced criticism after laughing about the video during a media availability and describing it as hilarious. He subsequently issued an apology, acknowledging that his comments were insensitive and hurtful.

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Rowe accepted his apology, confirming that they had spoken privately and expressing her willingness to move forward with mutual respect.

The two later shared a friendly exchange following Texas’ October 24 victory over Ole Miss. Manning even joked that Rowe should cover more Longhorns games because the team had enjoyed success when she was on the sidelines.

That history has added another layer to the latest discussion. While some viewers have interpreted Rowe’s facial-hair remark as an unnecessary personal jab, the earlier interactions also provide context for the possibility that the exchange was intended as lighthearted banter.

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Although the facial-hair comment became the focus of the circulating clips, it was not the only subject Rowe discussed with Manning.

The reporter initially asked about his ability to bounce back after throwing three interceptions. She also discussed Brown’s game-winning touchdown and what the road victory meant for Texas.

Manning finished the contest completing 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also recorded 35 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Despite his mistakes, he helped the Longhorns secure an important SEC victory with the decisive late-game drive.

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The criticism surrounding Rowe’s remark has now turned a brief postgame exchange into a wider debate over professionalism in sports journalism. Whether the comment warrants an apology remains a question as the reaction to her interview with Manning continues.