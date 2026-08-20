ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers Picks $6M QB Over Arch Manning as Heisman Winner

As the 2026 season approaches, the Heisman debate is also heating up. Once again, there is hype surrounding Texas QB Arch Manning. He is one of the favorites to win the award in New York. However, according to ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers, Steve Sarkisian’s signal-caller will be surpassed by an SEC QB who impressed last year.

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“I’m going to say Trinidad Chambliss is going to win the Heisman Trophy over Arch Manning,” Rodgers said on the August 20 episode of ESPN’s Get Up show. Yeah, I think they’re both going to be there. But the best quarterback in the country last year at the end of the year and coming into this year is Trinidad Chambliss. He’s the best dual threat over 500 rushing yards.”

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“Yes, they’re replacing some receivers, but he still has a dynamic running back to create some balance. And he is going into his second year of major college football. Remember, he came from D2. If he can do that in not even a full season in his first year, and really what’s going to be the same system, that’s what a lot of people don’t realize, the system is really not going to change that much. With this new staff, he’s going to be there.”

During the 2025 season, Chambliss threw for 3,937 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also rushed for 527 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, finishing the season with 4,464 total offensive yards. These stats are particularly impressive because Chambliss didn’t start the 2025 campaign for Ole Miss.

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He took over the role after Austin Simmons got injured and exceeded expectations from the jump. The Rebels finished 11-1 in the regular season and went on to beat Tulane and Georgia in the playoffs. Their campaign ended with a CFP semifinal loss to Miami.

On the other side, Manning finished with 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores. However, it was a season of two halves for the Texas QB. He struggled in the first few games but eventually found his footing.

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For the 2026 campaign, Manning will have offensive weapons such as Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo to rely upon. On the other hand, Ole Miss lost receivers like De’Zhaun Stribling, Harrison Wallace III, and Cayden Lee.

However, returning receiver Deuce Alexander and transfer additions such as Johntay Cook II, Darrell Gill Jr., Isaiah Spencer, and a few more strengthen the current receiving group.

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Running back Kewan Lacy remains the primary reason Rodgers believes the offense will stay balanced. He rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

But more than the individual stats, what makes the case for Chambliss compelling is how the QB handled the Lane Kiffin situation last season. Everyone expected the Rebels to crumble against Georgia in the playoffs after Kiffin left for LSU. However, Chambliss produced a masterclass against Kirby Smart’s defense. He continued in the same vein against Miami, but Ole Miss fell short.