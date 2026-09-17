ESPN’s Josh Pate Announces More Good News for Kyle Whittingham After NCAA Refuses to Overturn Michigan Win

Michigan’s season started with a win that has refused to go away. The Wolverines followed it with something much cleaner. Kyle Whittingham’s team knocked off No. 11 Oklahoma 17-10 in Week 2, giving the program a very different look from the ugly finish against Western Michigan. That creates an interesting question for the rest of the season.

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What happens if Michigan keeps improving and eventually puts itself into the College Football Playoff conversation? That question came up on ESPN’s Get Up Show on September 17 after the NCAA reviewed the ending of the Western Michigan game.

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“If Michigan does indeed go on that run, it’ll coincide with their offense improving. And it will therefore coincide with this growing narrative, which I’m not even saying is unfair, that they’re a better team now than they were then,” Josh Pate weighed in on the Show. “And it’s all nebulous, and it’s all gray areas. So we’re just gonna say the record is what it is. To be honest, that’s probably how I would treat it if I were a committee member.”

The FBS Oversight Committee said Wednesday that it could not overturn Michigan’s 13-12 victory. NCAA rules make the result final once the referee declares the game over. The committee also said the instant replay protocols were not followed on the second-to-last play. Had they been followed, the outcome would have been different.

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The controversy started when Michigan appeared to have run out of time. Bryce Underwood threw an incomplete Hail Mary, but one second was restored after the replay review. Underwood then found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown on the next play. Michigan won 13-12. Western Michigan later appealed the result through the Mid-American Conference. But the game hasn’t defined UM’s season.

Michigan looked nothing like a playoff contender in that opener. Then Oklahoma arrived. Michigan’s defense held the Sooners to 10 points. Underwood ran for 87 yards and a touchdown, and the Wolverines looked considerably more physical. Michigan also moved back into the AP Top 25 at No. 19 after the victory. That is where Pate sees the situation getting complicated.

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“Don’t forget. Western Michigan’s got a pretty good football team too,” Pate said. “They could be the G-6 representative if they got themselves into those conversations. I think there may be some one-sided effect of maybe the committee looking at Western Michigan and saying. ‘Yeah, there’s a loss on their resume. We’re going to put a little asterisk next to that loss.’ But I think Michigan’s fine if they win.”

The Broncos were not some anonymous early-season opponent. They pushed Michigan to the final possession and then followed the controversial loss by beating Monmouth 49-14 for their first official win of the season. Western Michigan entered the season as the defending MAC champion and has remained part of the national conversation because of the Michigan finish. That could matter if the Broncos stay near the top of the Group of Six race. As for Kyle Whittingham?

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Michigan has one of the toughest schedules in the Big 10. Indiana is ranked No. 4. Oregon is No. 21. Ohio State is No. 6. Penn State is No. 14. Iowa is No. 18. Those rankings will move, but the basic problem will remain. Michigan cannot simply pile up wins against the bottom half of the league and expect the Oklahoma victory to carry the résumé. The Oklahoma game showed what Michigan can do defensively. The biggest offensive question is still consistency.

Michigan cannot spend three quarters struggling to create yards and expect that formula to survive against Indiana, Oregon or Ohio State. The Wolverines need more from the rushing attack, cleaner protection, and a passing game that gives Underwood easier throws. The Western Michigan performance exposed those problems. Oklahoma showed improvement, but it did not erase them. The other issue is margin for error.

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A 9-3 Michigan team could have a difficult argument if the losses come against several teams fighting for the same playoff spots. A 10-2 record with wins over multiple ranked opponents would give the committee much more to work with. Going 11-1 would take much of the debate off the table. The committee’s 2024 rankings show how much strong wins can matter.

Indiana was 10-0 and ranked No. 5 on Nov. 19, 2024. The Hoosiers then lost to Ohio State and fell to No. 10. They finished the regular season 11-1 and ended up No. 8. They still made the playoffs, but the loss and strength of résumé affected their position. Just last year, the committee favored a 10-2 Miami over a 10-2 Notre Dame. That is the kind of margin Kyle Whittingham is dealing with.

