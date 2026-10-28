ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Admits Skepticism Over Ryan Day’s Ohio State Amid Julian Sayin’s Absence: “That’s a Lot”

Ohio State got its revenge against Indiana on October 17, but the win came at a brutal price. Julian Sayin’s throwing-arm injury has left the Buckeyes without their star quarterback indefinitely, forcing Ryan Day to weigh his options between inexperienced backups Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair. With the season entering a crucial stretch, Ohio State’s playoff hopes face a serious test, and Kirk Herbstreit has added to the growing concern.

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“Ohio State. I mean, until you see Luke Fahey or St. Clair plays like and think about what they have left on their schedule. They have a very, very talented team, but that’s a lot to take away from you [when you] take Julian Sayin out. So, I mean, you’re just sitting there trying to forecast Ohio State into the Final Four,” said Kirk Herbstreit on his YouTube channel while discussing the latest top four rankings with Joey Galloway.

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In comparison, Herbstreit thinks the other teams in his top four (Miami, Georgia, and Notre Dame) are in a better position at this point. Interestingly, Notre Dame is 5th in the AP Top 25, while Indiana has the 4th spot. Still, Herbstreit trusts Marcus Freeman’s team more than the defending champions.

The Buckeyes may have survived the toughest stretch of their schedule, but the road ahead is far from comfortable. With USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and fierce rival Michigan still waiting, Ohio State cannot afford to let its guard down.

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With Julian Sayin’s situation throwing Ohio State’s playoff hopes into uncertainty, even the remaining matchups could turn into a nightmare for Ryan Day and his squad. Day has yet to name his new starting quarterback and could keep the decision under wraps until game day.

However, whoever gets the nod will be making their first collegiate start, adding even more pressure to an already high-stakes situation. With the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the margin for error has suddenly become razor-thin.

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Luke Fahey has seen limited action this season, completing 9 of 13 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, he went 0-for-2 in relief of Julian Sayin during the Buckeyes’ narrow 19-15 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, Tavien St. Clair has completed 5 of 9 passes for 52 yards, one touchdown and one interception across his career.

These numbers paint a concerning picture of Ohio State’s quarterback depth, highlighting just how heavily the Buckeyes rely on Sayin to keep their season on track.

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However, Ryan Day now faces a crucial decision. While the head coach has praised both quarterbacks for their performances in practice, insisting that they are working hard and preparing for action, the question remains: who will step up when the Buckeyes need it most?

“Both quarterbacks practiced well last week. We will keep working this week and working on packages for both guys,” Day said. “Luke was ahead going into Indiana, but they’re both working hard.”

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At 5’11” and 206 pounds, Fahey is viewed as an accurate passer who processes the offense well. Meanwhile, at 6’4” and 235 pounds, St. Clair boasts impressive physical tools and a powerful arm, but inconsistency remains a concern. Choosing between the two is a gamble, but Ryan Day has another option: he could decide to play both quarterbacks.

“It’s definitely possible,” Day said. “What the situations would be and what the circumstances would be, we have to see, but yeah, there’s definitely a chance.”

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Untested QBs will decide the fate of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who sit at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play this season. The pressure will be immense, but Ryan Day’s squad has one potential safety net to fall back on: Heisman frontrunner Jeremiah Smith.

“Jeremiah is a tremendous talent and he can adjust quickly,” Day said. “You just gotta get it somewhere in the neighborhood of No. 4 and he’s gonna pull it down.”

The situation looks grim for the Buckeyes, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to collapse. The quarterback room may be in trouble, but both the offense and defense have shown they can hold their own.