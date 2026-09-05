ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Confidently Predicts $70M Head Coach Will Win 10 Games in His First Year

College Football went through several head coaching transitions after the 2025 season, and one new head coach is receiving a strong vote of confidence with Penn State. According to ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, a new under-the-radar head coach might go as far as to win his conference.

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“I love Sumrall, but Matt Campbell,” Herbstreit said at the September 5 College GameDay ahead of the LSU vs Clemson game. “Three-time All-Big-12 Coach of the Year.”

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This year brought many changes. Florida welcomed Jon Sumrall; Brian Kelly had to leave LSU, and Alex Golesh took the reins at Auburn. Meanwhile, Penn State signed their new coach on an eight-year deal, averaging about $8.8 million per season.

“We know what he did at Iowa State after 10 years of just doing amazing work,” Herstreit further added. “He goes from being at a school where he had to kind of find ways to get it done to now going to a blueblood at Penn State. Could not find a better guy to fit there.”

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Campbell spent a decade at Iowa State. When he got there, the Cyclones were rarely in the Big 12 title conversation. That changed under him. In 2024, Iowa State went 11-3 and played for the Big 12 championship.The Cyclones finished No. 15 in the final AP poll. Now Campbell gets something he did not have at Iowa State.

Penn State has the resources, recruiting base, and expectations of a blue-blood program. The hostile White Out produces one of the most intimidating environments in a 106,572-strong Beaver Stadium.

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The training facility is elite, and PSU has a fertile recruiting footprint in states like Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington DC owing to James Franklin’s work. Never mind that the program is investing heavily in the NIL to remain competitive.

“You look at their schedule; they don’t play Indiana, they don’t play Oregon, they don’t play Ohio State,” Herbstreit said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if this team is a surprise. Rocco Becht comes over with a bunch of other Iowa State transfers. Penn State’s a 10- win type of team this year in my mind.”

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Instead of facing traditional Big Ten heavyweights, Campbell opens his Penn State tenure at home against Marshall before facing Temple and Buffalo. Wisconsin follows, then Northwestern, USC, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Maryland.

Michigan is the obvious heavyweight that remains. USC could be dangerous, too. Penn State hosts the Trojans on Oct. 10 before traveling to Michigan the following week.

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The biggest piece for Matt Campbell is Rocco Becht. The former Iowa State quarterback followed Campbell to State College after starting 39 consecutive games for the Cyclones. He finished his Iowa State career with 9,274 passing yards and 64 touchdown passes. Becht is not walking into Penn State alone, either.

Campbell brought a large chunk of Iowa State’s roster with him. Penn State officially added about 39 transfers in January, including Becht, tight end Benjamin Brahmer, linebacker Caleb Bacon, and several other former Cyclones.

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24 players followed Campbell from Iowa State, with 11 projected to start for Penn State. Several of Campbell’s Iowa State assistants also followed him to Happy Valley, including offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.

That changes the normal first-year-coach equation. Campbell is not starting from scratch. His quarterback knows his system. His coaches know his terminology. Several players know exactly what he expects because they spent years playing for him in Ames. Perhaps Campbell might finally justify his eight-year, $70.5 million contract in just his first year?