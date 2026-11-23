No. 1 Georgia sent another brutal warning to the college football world Saturday night, crushing No. 21 South Carolina 34–6 in Columbia and punching its ticket to an SEC-record sixth straight conference championship game. The Bulldogs (10–1, 8–1 SEC) have clearly hit another gear, and Kirk Herbstreit wasted no time declaring Kirby Smart’s squad the team to beat in the national title race.

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In a video clip posted alongside his ABC broadcast partners, Chris Fowler and Laura Rutledge, shortly after calling the game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Herbstreit wrote that he had been “really impressed” with Georgia over the past few weeks, adding that the Bulldogs had officially separated themselves from the pack and looked like the clear team to beat right now.

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“These last four weeks, they’ve (Bulldogs) taken their game to a different level. This is the team to beat,” Herbstreit said in the clip. “We kept saying all year, is there a great team? There’s a great team in Athens, and that’s who everybody, I don’t care if it’s Miami, it’s Notre Dame, name anybody. I’m not saying they’re going to win it. I’m just saying this is the team who’s chasing it! And they are playing with a chip on their shoulder!”

Herbstreit’s comments carry extra weight because he had actually been pretty skeptical of Georgia earlier in the fall. So had plenty of other national analysts, who weren’t convinced that any truly dominant superpower existed this season, and for good reason!

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The Bulldogs suffered a stunning 27–24 home loss to Auburn back on October 17!

Ever since then, however, the Dawgs have been on a generational run! Over the past four games since that Auburn defeat, Georgia hasn’t just been winning; they’ve been flat-out steamrolling four consecutive ranked opponents by a combined score of 151–42.

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That dominant stretch began with a 27–8 rout of No. 17 Florida, followed by a 42–7 road demolition of No. 10 Ole Miss, a 48–21 thrashing of No. 22 Missouri, and Saturday night’s 28-point blowout of South Carolina.

The performance literally had Herbstreit compare Georgia’s recent run to Nick Saban’s classic Alabama dynasties on College GameDay earlier in the day.

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Against the Gamecocks on Saturday night, Georgia overcame a sluggish start and an early 6–3 second-quarter deficit by reeling off 31 unanswered points and outgaining South Carolina, 421–218, in total yards!

Gunner Stockton looked completely in command of the offense from start to finish, completing 19 of 23 passes (82.6%) for 281 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, running back Nate Frazier powered the ground game with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. The offense even chewed up more than seven minutes of clock on a late drive to put the game away!

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On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s unit put on an absolute clinic against a high-powered South Carolina offense that entered the night averaging 31.8 points and 444.2 yards per game.

After allowing 100 yards in the first quarter, Georgia’s defense held star quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks to just 118 total yards over the final three quarters, recording three sacks, six tackles for loss, and a crucial red-zone interception to slam the door shut.

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One of the underrated reasons the Bulldogs have separated themselves from the rest of the two- and three-loss teams is their offensive line!

The Dawgs boast one of the nation’s most formidable offensive lines, surrendering just 12 sacks through 11 games, the second-fewest in the SEC.

More importantly, it gives Stockton plenty of clean pockets to pick opposing defenses apart, especially compared to what other quarterbacks across the SEC and Power Four conferences have to deal with. That protection helps explain why Stockton is completing an impressive 71% of his passes!

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Not only that, but Georgia has also been dominant in the running game. The Bulldogs are averaging 201.6 rushing yards per game (eighth among Power Four teams) while powering the SEC’s No. 1 scoring offense, which is averaging more than 41.1 points per game.

Truth be told, there’s no team in the country with a better advantage than Georgia at this position!

With other national heavyweights, such as No. 14 Ohio State, stumbling against unranked Nebraska on Saturday and fellow contenders showing real cracks down the stretch, Georgia is peaking at exactly the right moment.

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Although the Bulldogs still have to wrap up their regular season at home against rival Georgia Tech next Saturday before finding out whether Texas, Alabama, or Tennessee will meet them in the final SEC Championship Game ahead of next year’s expanded 24-team playoff, regardless, whoever has national championship aspirations will have to go through the Bulldogs!