ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Makes Bold Week 2 College Football Prediction

Michigan won its opener, but only after the Wolverines almost didn’t. Instead of making a clean statement, they were saved by a last-second call against Western Michigan. In light of the controversial Hail Mary to escape with a 13-12 win, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has a bold prediction against Oklahoma, backing Kyle Whittingham’s team.

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“Anybody who thinks that Michigan’s going to look like they did against Western Michigan, against Oklahoma, is crazy,” Herbstreit said on the Non Stop podcast on September 7. “Now, is it going to be enough to win the game? Brent Venables is a defensive guru. He’s had seven or eight months to get ready to play Michigan again and face this same quarterback.

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While Herbstreit expects the Wolverines to show up despite their performance last week, he’s also aware of the prowess that Oklahoma brings to the table.

The Sooners already know what it takes to beat Michigan. They did it last season, winning 24-13 in Norman behind a huge performance from John Mateer. Michigan gets another shot Saturday, this time at the Big House, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has a fresh prediction.

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“Different scheme, but he’s as good as there is at changing up looks, creating confusion, especially if he gets him to third down,” Herbstreit added on the podcast on September 8. “That’s where he can really dial it up. And we’ve got John Mateer, who’s healthy. I think that one should be more 60, 40 in favor of Oklahoma.”

Considering what Michigan put on film in Week 1, this reads as a bold prediction, with Bryce Underwood’s role also being questioned this week.

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The Wolverines managed only 13 points. Bryce Underwood struggled to find a rhythm and finished with 170 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Michigan also committed two more turnovers, punted six times, and repeatedly failed to sustain drives.

Michigan trailed 12-7 before Underwood threw the game-winning 47-yard touchdown to JJ Buchanan. The play came after replay officials put one second back on the clock following the first Hail Mary attempt.

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The Big Ten defended the decision, while Western Michigan questioned the replay process. The MAC ultimately decided to appeal the result on behalf of the Broncos. Now, Oklahoma presents a much tougher test.

The Sooners opened their season by shutting out UTEP 51-0. Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring throws covered 34, 40, and 48 yards, showing the downfield ability that made him such a dangerous player before he even arrived in Norman.

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Mateer has also seen Michigan before. Maybe those 344 total yards from Mateer last year might just come back to haunt Michigan? And there’s an obvious reason for that.

Last year, the Sooners did not need to throw the ball 40 times. They used Mateer’s mobility to keep Michigan’s defense from settling into one look. On the opening drive of that game, Mateer connected with Jaren Kanak for 31 yards. Later, he found Deion Burks for a nine-yard touchdown.

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Michigan cannot allow that to happen again after that 24-13 loss.

Michigan should expect Oklahoma to move pieces around before the snap. The Sooners can show pressure, back out of it, and force Underwood to make decisions after the snap. They can also bring pressure from different levels rather than simply asking the defensive line to win every matchup. Michigan cannot let that happen again.

Justice Haynes already showed what can happen against Oklahoma. His 75-yard touchdown run last year was Michigan’s biggest offensive play of the afternoon.

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The problem was that the Wolverines could not consistently create anything else on the ground. That has to change. Michigan’s offensive line needs to give Underwood manageable situations. A steady rushing attack also slows down Oklahoma’s pass rush and keeps Mateer on the sideline.