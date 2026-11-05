ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Makes Playoff Case for 3-Loss SEC Team as CFP Committee Rewards Program for “Playing Angry”

South Carolina’s season looked like it was going downhill just a few weeks ago. After a disappointing 2-3 start, head coach Shane Beamer was facing questions about his future, and many fans were already calling for changes. But the Gamecocks have turned things around in a big way, winning three straight SEC games and putting themselves back in the College Football Playoff conversation.

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Their recent run has also caught the attention of ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway. During a recent discussion, the two made a strong case for South Carolina, especially after its impressive wins over Florida, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Despite having three losses, the Gamecocks earned the No. 21 spot in the CFP committee’s first rankings of the season, making them the highest-ranked three-loss team in the top 25.

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Herbstreit pointed to Beamer’s ability to turn the season around while explaining why South Carolina shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Another team that kind of reminds me of that, another team and a coach that was ready to be fired after he was off to a 2-3 start. You and I talked about this team yesterday. It was Shane Beamer and South Carolina,” Herbstreit said on his Non-stop podcast. “There’s something about a team that’s playing with urgency and playing angry.”

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One of the biggest reasons behind the turnaround has been quarterback LaNorris Sellers. After struggling to find his rhythm earlier in the season, the junior has started looking much more comfortable leading the offense. If the Heisman Trophy were decided based on the last three games, Sellers would have a strong case to win it. During that stretch, he has put up 1,002 total yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s thrown for 790 yards and eight TDs while adding another 212 yards and five scores on the ground.

His performance against Oklahoma was especially impressive. Sellers accounted for five total touchdowns, throwing for 301 yards and rushing for another 96 in the 42-25 victory.

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Galloway also believes South Carolina deserves more attention. He pointed out that the Gamecocks have finally started playing complete games instead of building leads and then struggling to hold on. He was also impressed with Sellers’ recent progress, noting that his arm talent, athleticism, and ability to make plays are finally showing up more consistently.

Galloway even compared Sellers’ potential to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, especially when both players are at their best.

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The CFP committee’s decision to place South Carolina at No. 21 gives the program an early chance to prove itself. The Gamecocks are currently the highest-ranked three-loss team, sitting ahead of other 5-3 programs like Oregon and Florida. However, an early ranking is no guarantee of a playoff spot.

The committee looks at several factors, including strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and performances against common opponents.

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One mathematical simulation model says that if South Carolina wins out and finishes 9-3, it has roughly a 42% chance of making the playoff field. But if the Gamecocks lose even one more game and finish with four losses, their playoff chances drop to zero. There is simply no room for another mistake.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, believes the most important thing for South Carolina is to keep the same mentality that has helped it turn the season around. He knows maintaining that confidence won’t be easy, especially with some tough games still ahead. The Gamecocks host Texas A&M next before traveling to Arkansas, welcoming Georgia to Williams-Brice Stadium, and finishing the regular season against Clemson.

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If South Carolina somehow pulls off this incredible run, it will finish the season with wins over Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Clemson. That would give the Gamecocks one of the strongest resumes among three-loss teams in college football history. From there, they would just need a little help from the usual SEC chaos to open the door to the postseason.

“The only people who believe in South Carolina are the guys in that locker room. Literally, that’s the only people who believe in them. And they haven’t forgotten that,” Herbstreit said. Maybe that’s all they need to do!