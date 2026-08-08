ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Makes “Toughest” Admission on College GameDay’s Challenging Side

Kirk Herbstreit has spent around three decades with College GameDay. That period has included numerous changes to the show’s team. Now, he sits alongside Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Rece Davis. And despite the challenge of doing the show while also being available for commentary later on, the former Ohio State QB doesn’t think he has the toughest job on GameDay.

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During an interview with sports comedian Josh Mancuso on August 4, when Mancuso was jokingly pitching for a spot on the main desk of College GameDay, Herbstreit asked if he could go for analyst or host. Mancuso was quick to reply that he would suit any role with a vacancy. And then the lead analyst revealed the toughest job on ESPN’s popular show.

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“Probably the toughest job on TV doing what Rece [Davis] does,” said Herbstreit. However, Mancuso stayed in character and said, “Looks pretty easy,” which prompted Herbstreit to clarify.

“We’re in front of, I don’t know, 10 or 15 thousand people screaming. No teleprompter, laughing, talking, and just interrupting each other, and he’s trying to laugh and have fun but at the same time kind of keep us in line with where we’re supposed to be going,” said Herbstreit, referring to Rece Davis’ job.

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In his long journey, Davis witnessed several memorable moments, but one is particularly noteworthy: when ESPN’s College GameDay first visited Berkeley ahead of the Cal vs. Miami showdown in 2024, the Cal crowd waiting for the show broke through the barricade around Memorial Glade before opening time.

“Look at that crowd!” said Herbstreit during the ESPN show, watching Cal fans’ video. “Unbelievable. The best scene of the year by far.”

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Herbstreit’s take is significant because he experienced such a situation firsthand, having spent nearly three decades with the network. He joined the main desk as an analyst in 1996, next to Lee Corso and Fowler. Neither Fowler nor Corso is with ESPN now. You can say he is the only bridge between Fowler’s finest era and the new Davis era. Nick Saban and Pat McAfee are the latest entrants to the show.

This new era with Rece Davis at the helm will run through 2032 following his seven-year contract extension with ESPN. “Rece is a trusted voice, a true professional, and a tremendous teammate whose presence makes us better every day,” said ESPN President Burke Magnus in 2025 after Davis’ contract extension.

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Speculation around Kirk Herbstreit’s ESPN job

Though the lead analyst of College GameDay remains with ESPN to date, this offseason, a troll post went viral, putting Kirk Herbstreit’s job with the network under question.

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“This is Kirk Herbstreit’s last season? W–. I don’t know why, but I’m sad. We’ll miss you, Kirky,” read that post, shared by a popular Miami fan page.

That created all confusion regarding Herbstreit’s retirement from broadcasting. But fans were quick to find out the truth, as Herbstreit did not make any remark about his retirement, and no verified site supported the false claim.

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Still, that speculation felt authentic to some extent given Herbstreit’s busy schedule and his take on the modern era of broadcasting. He was vocal about it during his appearance on the Inner Circle Podcast, saying that if clickbait culture were the new normal in sports media, he wouldn’t be willing to do it.

“It’s a lot of clickbait. It’s a lot of like really loud comments that maybe will go viral. I might not believe in it, but it’s going to go viral, and people are going to know who I am. Man, I will quit before I ever do that. If that’s what it takes to make it, I will never do that,” said Herbstreit.

For now, the ESPN broadcaster is set to juggle between college games and the NFL.