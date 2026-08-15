ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Names $2.1M Big Ten QB to Have Arch Manning-Like Breakout Season

The quarterback spotlight in 2026 is already pointed toward a few obvious names. Arch Manning is expected to attract plenty of it at Texas. Julian Sayin and C.J. Carr are also entering seasons where expectations are climbing quickly. But veteran ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit sees another QB who could make a much bigger jump than people expect.

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“Jayden Maiava, only because he played the previous year late with some injuries, but I still look at him as kind of a second-year guy,” Herbstreit said on August 15 on ON3’s podcast. “I may be wrong. I just think there’s something going on out there this year. I think they could be real. He got a little edge to him. I felt the same way. I talked with him, and I think he’s excited, and Gary is coming over to run the defense.”

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Maiava already had a strong 2025 season. He started all 13 games for USC and passed for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns. Never mind his 91.2 QBR led the nation. Those numbers make the comparison to a potential breakout season interesting because Maiava has already shown plenty. The next step is about becoming more consistent and dangerous.

Lincoln Riley said during the spring that he was looking for a “very similar jump” from Maiava to the one the quarterback made from his first USC season to his second. Riley pointed to improvements in Maiava’s play and leadership while saying there were still areas where the quarterback could develop. The experience is there. The production is there. Now USC wants the player to put everything together. Not to mention, USC’s defensive woes can also end this year.

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Gary Patterson, the longtime TCU coach and a member of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, became USC’s defensive coordinator in January. He spent 21 seasons as TCU’s head coach and finished with a 181-79 record. Cherry on top? His defenses ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense five times during his tenure. As for the offense, it was already elite at USC.

The Trojans averaged 465.5 total yards per game, including 296 passing yards. Maiava accounted for much of that production while playing behind an offensive line that allowed just one sack per game. Now, USC returns with 76 combined career starts among its top five projected linemen. That would undoubtedly help the $2.1 million NIL-valued QB with two offseasons at USC under his belt. Not just that, as per Herbstreit, Maiava could benefit from the attention surrounding Manning and other QBs like Julian Sayin.

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“I think Maiava,” Herbstreit said about his top-choice QB this year. “And I think Arch Manning is going to get so much attention.”

In all, Maiava just needs to turn a very good 2025 season into a great 2026 one. The opportunity is sitting right there. And with Patterson’s playcalling prowess on defense, USC can finally breach that playoff barrier under Lincoln Riley.