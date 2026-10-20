ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Raises Eyebrows Over Steve Sarkisian’s Arch Manning Decision: “It’s So Weird”

Arch Manning and Texas are going through a difficult stretch after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida dropped the Longhorns from No. 1 to No. 19 in the AP Poll. Manning’s inconsistent performances and costly mistakes in both defeats have raised questions about whether he should remain the starter. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian is standing by his quarterback rather than turning to backup KJ Lacey, giving Manning another opportunity to respond against No. 7 Ole Miss.

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Speaking on Monday, Sarkisian acknowledged that Manning must improve while reaffirming his status as QB1.

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“Yeah, I think there’s no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us. He’s our starter, but I need to see a better version of Arch Manning,” Sarkisian said, adding that several offensive players must step up this week.

However, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Texas has reached a point where loyalty can no longer outweigh results.

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Speaking with Joey Galloway, who questioned whether Sarkisian had the courage to bench Manning, Herbstreit stressed that the Longhorns have little room for error.

Herbstreit acknowledged that it was a fair question before explaining why Texas has reached a critical point in its season.

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“To me, their wiggle room is over,” he said. “There are a few teams whose wiggle room is over, and Texas is in playoff mode for the duration, starting Saturday.”

At 4-2, the Longhorns have little room for additional mistakes if they hope to remain in the College Football Playoff race.

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Their losses to Oklahoma and Florida have already put them under pressure, and the upcoming stretch of games could determine the direction of their season.

Texas still has to face No. 7 Ole Miss and LSU, another challenging opponent on its schedule. With the margin for error shrinking, another defeat could seriously damage the Longhorns’ playoff ambitions and intensify questions about Sarkisian’s decisions.

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Herbstreit believes the head coach cannot allow loyalty to Manning to take priority over winning, particularly when the stakes are this high.

“Sarkisian is paid not to protect certain players, but to win,” he said.

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The ESPN analyst acknowledged that Sarkisian naturally wants to remain loyal to his quarterback, but stressed that the team’s results must ultimately come first.

“He wants to be loyal to his quarterback, but at some point, you have to move on from that mindset,” Herbstreit added.

Herbstreit also admitted that he would not be surprised if Texas made a quarterback change, although he had not spoken to anyone inside the program about whether such a move was being considered.

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However, he made it clear that Manning is not solely responsible for Texas’ struggles.

Herbstreit expected the defense to perform more consistently but instead described its performances as “feast or famine,” with impressive plays often followed by costly breakdowns. Those inconsistencies have made it difficult for Texas to control games and put additional pressure on an offense that has yet to find its rhythm.

The offensive line and running game have also contributed to the problem. According to Herbstreit, Texas has struggled to create opportunities on the ground, forcing Manning to shoulder too much of the offensive responsibility.

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“They’re not great up front, by the way. They can’t run the ball, and that puts a lot of pressure on Arch and the offensive line in pass protection,” he said.

Texas is averaging around 135 rushing yards per game, leaving the offense without the consistent ground attack needed to take pressure off its quarterback. Manning has also been sacked 17 times this season, with his hesitation as plays develop contributing to some of those problems.

Herbstreit was particularly critical of the Longhorns’ continued inability to establish a productive running game under Sarkisian.

“It’s so weird to see a Sarkisian team with the inability two years in a row to run the damn football,” he said.

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A stronger running game would help Texas become more balanced, give Manning more manageable passing situations and create better opportunities for play-action passes. Without that support, the quarterback is often left trying to produce explosive plays while facing pressure from opposing defenses.

Still, Manning’s talent is difficult to overlook. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has shown flashes of the ability that made him one of college football’s most highly anticipated quarterbacks, occasionally producing spectacular plays that remind observers of his potential.

For now, Sarkisian is sticking with Manning, although backup KJ Lacey could receive additional first-team practice reps as the Longhorns prepare for Ole Miss. Those reps do not automatically indicate a quarterback change, but they would give the coaching staff another opportunity to evaluate its options!