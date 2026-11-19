The rankings dropped Tuesday night, and the internet did what the internet always does. Alabama stayed locked in at No. 3. Undefeated UCLA sat behind Alabama. Five teams the Crimson Tide had already beaten lost over the weekend, yet the committee barely blinked. The same scenario that sent Indiana tumbling five spots a week earlier somehow didn’t apply this time.

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Within minutes, social media was filled with the usual accusations, and the same theory kept appearing: the SEC was buying influence and ESPN protecting its cash cow.

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Kirk Herbstreit had heard enough. On the latest episode of his Nonstop stream, the longtime ESPN voice addressed the growing noise head-on and showed zero patience for the conspiracy talk.

“How about these people that get so worked up? They buy into these conspiracy theories. ‘Obviously, the committee is being paid by the SEC. No question. They don’t want the Big 10 to win another national championship again,'” Herbstreit said, targeting the critics. “I’m trying to see what they took away from these rankings to make them think that. Like, what is it? Because Alabama’s three? I don’t get it.”

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His co-host Joey Galloway chimed in with a sarcastic take on the SEC rigged allegations, saying, “Can I get paid by SEC? Since they’re throwing money around.”

To elaborate his point further, Herbstreit brought up Louisville, which occupied No. 23 in the latest CFP Rankings. He highlighted how it was one of the early-season teams that grabbed everyone’s attention, thanks to its dual-threat quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, who transferred from Ohio State. The Cardinals played well even in their opening loss to Ole Miss and then looked sharp against SMU, but they lost two straight and slid out of the conversation.

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“A lot of people lost track of what they were doing. You lose to Wake, it’s one thing. You lose to NC State, who’s not having a great year. That kind of gets you off the grid,” Herbstreit pointed out. “They’ve won five in a row since then. They haven’t beaten anybody that’s ranked at this point. But they got a win at North Carolina in a low-scoring, close game. Got Pitt and then Kentucky at the end of the year, a chance to finish nine and three.”

Galloway then added, “I don’t mind them being ranked,” and Herbstreit agreed.

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Herbstreit’s point was that rankings move with results, not with any hidden agenda. He used Louisville as an example to show how rankings are supposed to work. A team’s standing rises and falls with its results, and he saw nothing in Louisville’s climb that needed a hidden explanation.

That is why the conspiracy talk bothered him: if a ranking can be explained by wins and losses, he sees no reason to blame the SEC or the network.

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Same goes for Alabama, where the committee explained a similar logic. Committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said that Crimson Tide rank in the top five in both strength of schedule and strength of record.

“They are in the top five in their schedule strength and record strength metrics,” he said. “The committee feels they are the best team of the group that immediately follows Georgia and Utah. I think it’s a collection of things for Alabama… I mentioned their (Alabama’s) point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game; Texas is not in that same ballpark.”

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Yurachek believes Texas isn’t close to Alabama’s average margin in conference play, and what separated the two teams was the Crimson Tide’s consistency across the season.

For now, the debate over the rankings will keep going, because the committee still has a few more releases before the final bracket is set. Every result between now and selection day can reshuffle the top of the list, and the arguments will come with it. Perhaps the complaints might fade once the final field is announced and games begin.