ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Fires Back at Criticism after Fellow Broadcaster Defends Her Over “Inappropriate” MNF Outfit

Josh Allen had just helped Buffalo secure a 23-6 win over Minnesota when his postgame interview took an unexpected turn online. The Bills quarterback’s eyes kept drifting away from Laura Rutledge as she asked her questions.

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A short clip soon became a talking point, but the attention shifted from Allen’s body language to the ESPN reporter’s outfit, and Rutledge eventually had something to say about it.

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“There’s nothing inappropriate here,” former broadcaster Chelsa Messinger wrote in response to the clip on X. Rutledge thanked Messinger for her support.

“People seem to be confused by simple anatomy lol appreciate you ❤️,” Rutledge replied to Messinger on X on November 10.

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Allen spoke with Rutledge after Buffalo’s November 9 win at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football, a game in which he threw for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He had done enough to help the Bills move to 7-1 and extend their winning streak to four games. Yet a brief conversation on the sideline became a separate social media discussion, with viewers debating why he appeared reluctant to look directly at the reporter.

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Some fans joked that Allen was showing remarkable restraint, while others suggested he was deliberately avoiding Rutledge’s neckline. Messinger quickly jumped in Rutledge’s defense.

“Looking someone in the eye when they talk to you shouldn’t be considered scandalous,” Messinger wrote. “She’s not some girl at a bar; she’s a professional reporter (and a well-respected one, at that) asking about the game.”

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The criticism had focused on the neckline of Rutledge’s top. One X user had gone as far as outlining where they believed the neckline should have sat, turning an ordinary broadcast outfit into an argument about what a female reporter should wear on television.

“She should dress like a professional,” a user commented on Rutledge’s interview with Allen, replying to Messinger on X. “Her top is inappropriate. She’s going for a certain look that’s inviting people to talk.”

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Messinger also pointed out that Allen had appeared similarly distracted during an earlier interview with ESPN’s John Sutcliffe after Buffalo’s October game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That interview had taken place with activity unfolding nearby, offering another possible explanation for his wandering attention. There is no confirmation that Allen was deliberately avoiding Rutledge’s eyes, and he has not publicly explained his body language.

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“Literally no cleavage showing. Is she only allowed to wear turtlenecks?” Messinger replied to the X user. “It’s a normal long-sleeve shirt.”

This is not the first time Rutledge’s clothing has attracted attention beyond the football coverage. In November 2025, she responded to an X user who criticized her appearance when she wore a lace shirt during a Cowboys broadcast.

Her answer was short: “Would love to talk ball with you!”

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That exchange came during her first season as ESPN’s full-time Monday Night Football sideline reporter, a role she took on before the 2025 season while continuing to host NFL Live. She works alongside Lisa Salters as part of the network’s MNF reporting team. Her workload has expanded as ESPN prepares for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. Rutledge is part of the network’s coverage plans for Super Bowl LXI, adding another major assignment to her NFL duties.

The latest criticism also came on a night when plenty of viewers were praising her look. Rutledge wore an all-black outfit for the Bills-Vikings broadcast, and several fans complimented her appearance and on-air work.

A post praising her outfit sparked another round of comments online. Some liked the look, others did not, and the discussion soon moved away from what was happening on the field.

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Buffalo fans had plenty to talk about after the team’s performance. The defense came up with three takeaways and limited Minnesota to six points. Allen went 21 of 31 for 234 yards, with his touchdown pass to tight end Keleki Latu coming just before the break.

He also threw an interception, but the Bills gradually took control after a tight first half. James Cook carried much of the workload late in the game, finishing with 107 yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts.

Allen’s interview was supposed to be a routine part of the postgame coverage. Instead, a short clip became an argument about eye contact, marriage, clothing, and the expectations placed on women working in sports broadcasting.