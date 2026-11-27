Laura Rutledge spends most of the year covering the biggest moments in college football and the NFL, often away from home while families gather to watch. But Thanksgiving gave the ESPN host a chance to share a more personal side of her life. Rutledge posted family pictures on X with her husband, their two children and their dogs, along with a heartfelt holiday message.

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“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! Sending all of you so much love. So grateful,” Rutledge’s X post caption read. The pictures showed the Rutledges posing together on the staircase at their home in Connecticut.

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Her husband, Josh Rutledge, is a former MLB infielder who played for the Rockies and the Red Sox. They met in 2011 at a football weekend in Tuscaloosa and married in December 2013. Josh is now a real estate agent in the Hartford area.

Their daughter, Reese, 7, was born on October 2, 2019, the same day as Laura’s birthday, and their son, Jack, was born in May 2023. Followers of Laura’s social feeds know the kids as the college football pickers, as Reese and Jack have made Saturday picks on her account for years.

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The Thanksgiving post comes after a heavy few weeks. On November 12, Rutl;edge fought back tears on NFL Live while paying tribute to Dan Hicks, the NBC broadcaster and husband of ESPN’s Hannah Storm, who died on November 11 at 64. Two days later, she co-hosted the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala in Hartford.

“So excited for this. An incredibly worthy cause,” Rutledge wrote on X regarding the event.

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The November 14 event was sold out. Last year’s gala raised more than $3M for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, and this year’s appeal focuses on the Emergency Department. Elle Duncan and Field Yates were among the ESPN names expected there.

The cause is more personal for her as her son Jack had a health scare in December 2023, when he was seven months old, and was flown to the hospital for treatment. Rutledge has said it still feels like a miracle that he came through.

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After Georgia beat South Carolina 34-6, on November 22, she wrote on X that “The Dawgs are the clear number 1.” Fans from Auburn, Alabama, and Notre Dame pushed back, and she answered the Auburn one with “War Eagle!” She also reacted to the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers blowup with “This is truly wild.”

Rutledge has been at ESPN since 2014, a few years after graduating from Florida, where she won the school’s Red Barber Award in 2011. She hosted SEC Nation from 2017 and stepped away in May after 10 seasons.

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She has hosted NFL Live since 2020 and works the Monday Night Football sideline alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. She has been on the field for the College Football Playoff, was at the Masters for a third straight year, and is set for ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage in 2027.

Thanksgiving offered Rutledge a rare break from the road, giving the ESPN host much-needed time to be with her family. With rivalry weeks and the NFL schedule keeping her busy again, her family photos on social media gave fans a glimpse of the family time she enjoyed during the holiday break.

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