ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Mixes Chic With Class in Week 11 Outfit on SEC Nation

The SEC Nation is in Starkville to cover Mississippi State’s hosting of Georgia for the pregame show. This is one of the hyped matchups of the weekend, billed as the ‘trap game’ for the external noise factor. Between the distracting loud atmosphere and the interesting gameplay, you know who stole the spotlight? SEC host Laura Rutledge with her mesmerizing game day outfit on the sidelines.

Rutledge joined Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow for her game day duties at the Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. In between her on-field duties, she effortlessly turned heads with her fashion-forward flair. The 37-year-old appeared in a perfectly styled trench-inspired outfit with a blend of sophistication and a modern look.

For people who weren’t there in Starkville, Laura Rutledge posted her gameday looks on her Instagram Story, in between her SEC duties.

The reporter opted for a camel-colored sleeveless trench coat, featuring structured shoulders, wide lapels, oversized black buttons, and a matching belt, giving a classic trench look. The sleeveless cut gives a more refreshing and contemporary look that makes it both practical for the sunny game day in Starkville and a stylish look to appear on national television.

Underneath the thick trench coat, she layered a black sheer full-sleeved mesh top, which adds more contrast and dimension to the neutral camel-colored outer layer. The subtle texture on the mesh top balances the minimalistic look of the trench, giving a striking and elegant color palette. Laura matched her outfit with her makeup and hair. She had a warm-toned foundation, soft bronze glow, defined lashes, and a muted pink lipstick. Rutledge, with her medium-length blonde wavy hair, adds a more refined look to her fashion statement.

All these make Laura Rutledge’s Mississippi State match-day fit an instant hit, turning the crowd’s attention to the sidelines. This is a perfect example of how effortlessly Laura can blend fashion and profession on the same line.

Laura Rutledge is a Beauty Pageant Turned Host

Laura Rutledge has been one of the prominent ESPN hosts since 2014. She began her career as an SEC and ESPN sideline reporter and took over larger studio roles. Rutledge has been hosting SEC Nation since 2017 and hosting NFL Live since 2020. She is now one of the important reporters in the sports media. Throughout her professional career, she has never failed to make her fashion statement.

Every time Laura appeared on the sidelines or on Live, she captivated the viewers not just with her analysis, but with her gameday looks. Thanks to her beauty pageant career. Before stepping into journalism, Rutledge won an American beauty pageant award and was named Miss Florida in 2012. She also participated in Miss America 2013 and won Bronze representing Florida.

Although a lot of people post game day outfits in recent times, Laura has been doing this for almost a decade. She not just turns heads, but is constantly in the spotlight on almost every appearance. All these things seemingly prove that the 37-year-old is the OG of all the game day fits.