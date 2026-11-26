The NFL rarely sees a future Hall of Famer shown the door mid-week, yet Pittsburgh just pulled off one of the boldest roster moves in recent memory. It started with an 11 pm media release by the Steelers, announcing that they’ll start Mason Rudolph in the mid-week game against Denver. A day later, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t even at the program after he aired his grievances publicly.

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ESPN’s Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor posted on X, “Multiple league sources corroborated Aaron Rodgers’ account of Mike McCarthy’s actions – sleeping in meetings, breaking down the huddle with ‘1,2,3 Packers’ – to ESPN. ‘It’s all true.'”

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ESPN reporter and host Laura Rutledge then reposted Pryor’s tweet on X, writing, “This is truly wild.”

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers opened up about his growing frustration with Mike McCarthy, detailing several incidents involving the Steelers head coach.

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Recalling a quarterback meeting from the previous Wednesday, Rodgers alleged McCarthy arrived late and began snoring within 10 minutes of sitting down.

“Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again,” Rodgers said, adding that McCarthy subsequently missed an offensive meeting, walkthroughs, and a Saturday morning meeting. Rodgers also suggested that these were not isolated incidents, claiming similar issues had been going on throughout the season.

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However, the incident that appeared to push things over the edge came during Pittsburgh’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers recalled McCarthy ending the team’s huddle with “1, 2, 3, Packers,” instead of Steelers, leaving players looking around in confusion.

“Everybody across the entire locker room heard it, and I think we all looked around going… What is going on? Where’s this person’s head at?” Rodgers said while describing the reaction inside the locker room. He added that the incident prompted him to confront McCarthy the following Monday about what he believed needed to change.

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Rodgers’ explosive interview also sparked reactions from several prominent NFL voices. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who had previously questioned Pittsburgh’s decision to bench the four-time MVP in favor of Mason Rudolph, defended Rodgers’ decision to speak out, arguing that his achievements gave him the right to voice his frustrations. Smith went as far as suggesting that McCarthy’s coaching career could be over, saying, “I don’t know how you come back from this.”

However, not everyone agreed with Rodgers’ approach. Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang criticized the quarterback for taking the grievances public, writing on X, “Truth or not, Aaron Rodgers just became everything he has despised. Former teammates or coaches airing grievances through the media.”

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Meanwhile, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison indicated that Rodgers’ allegations were not entirely unfamiliar to him, posting, “This is not the first time I have heard of the kind of things Aaron Rodgers is talking about on the Pat McAfee show.” Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark also weighed in, writing, “Not 1 lie told,” while referencing the corroboration of Rodgers’ account.

McCarthy addressed Rodgers’ accusations during the media availability on Wednesday, making it clear that the decision to bench the veteran quarterback was his own. The Steelers head coach said the situation had developed over the course of the week, citing communication issues and an ultimatum from Rodgers that he felt was outside the quarterback’s responsibilities.

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“There was an ultimatum made that was clearly out of his job description. So it was my decision to bench him,” McCarthy told reporters.

When asked about the “1, 2, 3 Packers” incident, McCarthy described it as an “embarrassing moment,” adding that the halftime situation against Philadelphia had been emotional. He also disputed Rodgers’ suggestion that he continued to hold a grudge over their split in Green Bay, saying that claim was “not accurate.”

Rodgers and McCarthy’s relationship dates back to 2006, when the latter became the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, a year after the franchise drafted Rodgers. The two enjoyed considerable success together, most notably winning Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season. However, their relationship gradually deteriorated over disagreements surrounding offensive play-calling and the team’s direction.

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Their partnership eventually came to an end in December 2018, when Green Bay fired McCarthy with the team sitting at 4-7-1. Just over seven years later, the two reunited in Pittsburgh, bringing their complicated history back into the limelight.

Rodgers’ departure brought his second season in Pittsburgh to an abrupt end after 10 games in the 2026 season. The four-time MVP completed 220 of his 361 passes for 2,241 yards, throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Mason Rudolph set to take over under center, the Steelers will now move forward without the quarterback they brought in for another season, while Rodgers faces an uncertain next step after previously indicating that 2026 would be his final season.