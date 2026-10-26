ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Shares Grief as Sports Broadcaster David Moulton Passes Away After Six-Year Cancer Battle

With the college football season entering its final stretch, heartbreaking news has shaken the football world. David Moulton’s wife shared the news of his passing, leaving behind a legacy built over years of dedication to the sport. A key figure behind Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s broadcasts, Moulton’s passing has clearly hit Aikman hard. And he is far from alone, as Laura Rutledge is also mourning the devastating loss.

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David Moulton spent six years battling stage four renal cell cancer. Just a week before his passing, his health struggles were discussed during the Commanders-49ers broadcast, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman addressing his fight.

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Yet, fate had other plans. On Saturday, October 24, his wife, Julie, shared the heartbreaking news that Moulton had taken his final breath.

“It is with a completely shattered heart broken into a million pieces I share that my loving husband, David, died last night while in hospice care at the Douglas Center for Caring,” she wrote. “David battled stage four renal cell cancer for six long years. It metastasized to his bones two years ago. He never stopped fighting or trying new treatments. He loved life and loved each and every one of you more than words can express. We are so thankful for the love and support you all have given us.”

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Moulton’s cancer journey began in 2020, when doctors discovered a tumour on his kidney. Despite surgery to remove his left kidney, the disease advanced to stage four and spread to his bones. He continued treatment until his final days, his wife, Julie, revealed.

His passing came as a sudden shock to many, leaving the football world mourning the loss of a familiar face. Upon learning of her friend’s death, Laura Rutledge expressed her heartbreak on social media, sharing a picture of them on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a caption.

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“Miss our guy, Moulton so much,” the post read.

For decades, David Moulton was a familiar voice on Southwest Florida sports radio, co-hosting Miller and Moulton with Mark Miller until he stepped away this summer to focus on his health. His career extended far beyond radio, as he served as an NFL spotter for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman at Fox Sports and for Gary Danielson during CBS Sports’ SEC Game of the Week.

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He also worked for ABC 7 in Sarasota, hosted shows on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and NFL Radio, called Florida Gulf Coast University athletics, and wrote for The Naples Daily News and The News-Press for more than a decade.

David Moulton’s death has deeply shaken Troy Aikman. As he navigates a difficult time, losing a close friend has made the moment even more painful. Taking to Instagram, Aikman shared a picture of them together, accompanied by a heartfelt message honouring his friend and offering condolences to his family.

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“Since 2018, David Moulton has been my right-hand man in the broadcast booth,” Aikman wrote on Instagram. “What started as a professional relationship became a friendship I have cherished. David was loyal, dependable and a warrior until the very end. He deserved better. My heart breaks for his family and all who loved him. I’m grateful for the years we shared and will miss him deeply. Rest in peace big guy🙏🏼❤️.”

The family, including their daughter Melissa, are longtime members of Cypress Lake United Methodist Church. Moulton’s wife, Julie, has announced that a funeral service will be held in Fort Myers.