Wednesday night, Laura Rutledge traded the sidelines for the bright lights of Nashville, and she certainly turned heads. The ESPN personality made an appearance at the 60th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 18. She had a couple of jobs to handle, too. Along with interviewing arriving celebrities on the red carpet, she stepped onto the stage as an awards presenter. Her outfit, naturally, became part of the conversation.

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Laura Rutledge gave followers a closer look at her evening through an Instagram carousel posted after the event. In her caption, she wrote, “A night I’ll never forget,” while tagging the CMA Awards and the people responsible for putting her look together. And there was plenty worth looking at.

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For the occasion, Laura Rutledge chose a floor-length black Sherri Hill gown. The dress featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with a structured corset-style bodice, while silver detailing added some sparkle. The skirt carried a striking black-and-silver jeweled pattern that gave the outfit a little more personality than a standard red-carpet black dress. It was elegant without being overly complicated.

Laura Rutledge credited Ann Marie’s Boutique for the dress, Lindsey for her makeup, and Emily Sandoval for her hair. The finished look brought together the sort of red-carpet polish expected at one of country music’s biggest annual celebrations. But the dress wasn’t the only reason she was there.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Laura Rutledge’s appearance at the CMA Awards gave her an opportunity to step outside the ESPN studio and connect with another corner of the entertainment world. The NFL Live host handled red-carpet interviews for ABC and the CMA’s Instagram Live coverage, speaking with several country music personalities as they arrived. She also presented awards during the ceremony, making the evening more than just a glamorous guest appearance.

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Because ABC airs the broadcast under the same Disney umbrella as ESPN, the network tapped Rutledge and her Monday Night Football booth partner Joe Buck to bring crossover star power ahead of their Super Bowl LXI coverage. For country music, the 60th edition marked a major diamond-anniversary milestone featuring tributes to legends like Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn.

She also made no secret of her appreciation for country music. Among the artists who caught her attention was Lainey Wilson. Laura Rutledge praised the country star and appeared genuinely thrilled to be sharing the evening with some of the genre’s biggest names.

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While this marked Rutledge’s first time working the CMA Awards, she is no stranger to high-profile gigs outside the football stadium. She previously hosted major live events like the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala and the 2026 Gator Growl, steadily building a wider entertainment profile beyond her core NFL and college football duties.

Once the Instagram pictures started circulating, the comments section quickly turned into a collection of compliments. The black-and-silver gown had clearly made an impression, with followers focusing on everything from the dress to Laura Rutledge’s overall appearance.

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One admirer summed up the reaction: “Stunning! You were so amazing!”

Another kept it simple, writing, “So beautiful.”

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The praise wasn’t limited to her appearance, either. One follower added, “You deserve it all.”

Others went with shorter reactions. “Exquisite,” one person wrote, while another declared, “Gagged.”

There was also a fan who left little room for debate, calling the whole look “Absolute perfection.”

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The comments gave Laura Rutledge another reason to remember the evening. Her Instagram post offered a glimpse of the experience, while the reactions showed just how much attention her appearance had attracted.

Still, the Nashville detour won’t keep her away from football for long. Laura Rutledge is expected back on ESPN duty for Week 11 of Monday Night Football, with the Washington Commanders set to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The matchup brings Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow into the spotlight, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will handle the commentary from the booth, while Laura Rutledge returns to her familiar sideline responsibilities.