ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Weighs In on SEC-Big Ten Debate With ‘Difficult’ Admission: “Not Making Excuses”

Nothing explains that we’re reaching the start of the next season better than an increase in the number of Big Ten vs. SEC debates. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema reignited the fire at the Big Ten Media Days, and now everyone is ready to jump in. Despite the Big Ten emerging as a current winner, Laura Rutledge, the former host of the SEC Network, isn’t ready to give them the crown.

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“So, I think one of the reasons why the SEC may not have advanced as far in the playoffs as some SEC fans would like to see,” Laura Rutledge said on the Pat McAfee show on July 29. “It’s because the competition within the league is so difficult that nine games of craziness week in and week out are little different than other parts of other conferences. I’m not dissing on the Big 10.”

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“By the time they get to the end, there are not many left. For one, they eliminate each other, but furthermore, they’re gassed. They’re injured. They have issues. I’m not making excuses. I’m just pointing out facts because you were pointing out facts,” she continued.

Rutledge, being a proper Southern representative, isn’t siding with the SEC because of her past but because of the facts lying in front of her. The overwhelming volume of elite, physical talent on SEC rosters directly supports Rutledge’s claim that players endure a unique level of wear and tear.

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In 2025, the Indiana Hoosiers won the national championship. The Big Ten’s natty streak now stands at three after Ohio State and Michigan won the title in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

SEC advocates have often used the strength-of-schedule argument to challenge the Big Ten’s current dominance. In terms of preseason rankings, Rutledge’s argument has some merit. However, is playing Auburn or Florida tougher than taking on Illinois and Iowa State? The Big Ten is surely top-heavy, but that list now includes six to seven teams.

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Moreover, the SOS argument is not enough to explain why SEC teams aren’t even making it to the national championship game. Washington, Miami, and Notre Dame have made it to the final.

It also didn’t help the conference that Ole Miss and Georgia met in last season’s quarterfinals. Before that, Alabama and Oklahoma played each other in the first round of the playoffs.

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In comparison, Indiana and Ohio State earned first-round byes. However, Oregon had to take on Texas Tech. And when Big Ten teams have clashed with SEC teams, they haven’t faced much difficulty. Indiana made a mockery of Alabama. In 2024, Ohio State did the same to Tennessee. Only Texas seems to have given the Buckeyes some fight over the last two years.

The Big Ten confidence is at an all-time high right now. That explains why head coaches like Bret Bielema don’t hesitate to take public shots at the SEC, even going as far as to say that Greg Sankey’s conference is stuck in 2005. All that could change if an SEC team wins the national championship in 2026.