ESPN’s Lee Corso Special Opens to Wave of Emotional Reactions From College Football World

For generations, Lee Corso has been CFB’s heartbeat. His catchphrases, his laugh, and his legendary headgear picks. All staples of the sport’s pageantry. Now, at 90, Corso will call it a career after Week 1 of the 2025 season. And interestingly, his farewell tour takes him back to OSU, the site of his very first headgear pick in 1996. Lee Corso will make his final “College GameDay” appearance on Aug. 30, live from Columbus. And the farewell comes on the biggest stage of Week 1, No. 2 OSU vs. No. 1 Texas. In short, a legendary send-off for a legendary man. But his send off will be anything but subtle.

Ahead of Corso’s final bow, ESPN rolled out the red carpet. On August 22, the network aired a special tribute titled “Not So Fast, My Friend”: the perfect nod to his trademark catchphrase. ESPN shared a snippet of the tribute with the caption: “Lee Corso: Legend of the Game 🐐.” As of now, the one-hour special featured stories and memories from Chris Fowler, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Nick Saban, along with tributes from football greats like Kirby Smart, Drew Brees, Lane Kiffin and Dabo Swinney. However, for nearly 30 years, Herbstreit and Lee Corso have been the soul of College GameDay. And remember, Corso welcomed Herbstreit as an equal in 1996, later becoming a mentor and father figure. So, that bond made Kirk’s tribute deeply emotional, more than just TV memories, it was about respect and gratitude.

“It taught me so much… sometimes it was just me subconsciously watching him early, going way back when I first started,” said Herbstreit. Then he laughed as he recalled Corso’s classic one-liners: “Arkansas against Michigan has pickup trucks against the Cadillac, so I’m going with the pickup trucks.” Simply, for Kirk, those moments were pure joy: memories built on humor, energy, and friendship. But it wasn’t just the on-air magic.

Herbstreit painted the real picture of Corso behind the scenes. “What the entire show will really remember about Lee is how he would come into a Friday meeting, first one there, pencil ready to go.” And Corso greeted every person with a hug or a smile, treating everyone the same from “the bottom to the top.” As Herbstreit put it, that love, energy, and respect is what GameDay and college football will truly miss. But it wasn’t just Kirk. After ESPN’s tribute documentary, the entire CFB fanbase poured out emotions across social media.

Fans pay tribute to Lee Corso

The stories of Lee Corso are endless. Friends and colleagues recall a man who stood just 5-foot-6 but carried the spirit of a giant. And from outpacing Paul Finebaum in an airport sprint to redefining how fans experience CFB, Corso’s presence has always been larger than life. And now, as the legend bows out after decades of laughs, headgear picks, and unforgettable moments, the football world pauses to remember the energy and heart that only Lee Corso could bring.

One fan summed it up with raw emotion, writing, “Who else is watching the Lee Corso tribute on ESPN right now? Just so I know I’m not the only one crying.” Another kept it short and sweet, stating, “Hope this ESPN special does right by Lee Corso. That old-timer deserves every bit of love.” Together, their words echoed what the entire CFB world was feeling: nostalgia, and pure respect for a legend. However, the emotions keep pouring in.

“Two minutes into the Lee Corso documentary on ESPN and I’m already emotional,” confessed one fan. Another didn’t need many words to capture the feeling, simply saying, “Man, I love Lee Corso.” Different voices, but the same sentiment. Well, the onetime CFB player and coach, Corso stepped into a new arena in 1987 when he became an analyst for ESPN’s groundbreaking CFB preview show.

“I wasn’t ready to cry over this documentary. Lee Corso is college football. He’s the grandfather of the game. I’ve been lucky to watch him my whole life. It’s going to feel strange without him. Thank you, Lee ❤️,” wrote another emotional fan. Along with all the emotions pouring out, fans turn their hearts toward wishing Lee Corso a long, happy, and healthy life ahead.