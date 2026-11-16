ESPN’s Matt Barrie Predicts $7.8M Big Ten Head Coach’s Firing After Week 11 Loss: “Wouldn’t Be Surprised”

Another Big Ten program could be heading for a major shake-up. Week 11’s result has only intensified scrutiny of the Badgers’ head coach, Luke Fickell. ESPN’s Matt Barrie isn’t ruling out a change at the top. In fact, his latest prediction has put the coach’s future firmly under the spotlight.

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“I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw a change at Wisconsin with Luke Fickell,” Barrie said on ESPN College Football on November 15. “They got a big win early in the season, and then they kind of just kept losing. I think Fickell coming into the season was kind of on a hot seat. So I would potentially watch that one. At the end of the day, in an era where everyone thinks that you should be able to win now and win right away, Fickell’s been given some time. He was given resources this year, and I don’t know how much patience people are going to have for him. So, I would potentially keep an eye out for that one.”

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When Fickell was hired 4 years ago, everyone thought it was the best decision that Wisconsin made. Fickell was one of the most sought-after coaching candidates at the time. The Badgers fans were optimistic that they finally had an HC capable of restoring Wisconsin’s reputation as a competitive football program. They thought he would make the Badgers relevant in the national conversation again and eventually guide them into the CFP.

However, Fickell’s tenure in Wisconsin has turned into a disappointing chapter for the fans. The Badgers finished 7-6 in Fickell’s debut season. But the early promise quickly faded. The numbers took a steep nosedive, with the Badgers stumbling to a 5-7 finish the following season before hitting a new low at 4-8 the year after.

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Now, with the 2026 regular season coming to an end, it seems like Fickell has run out of excuses and is running out of time at Wisconsin. Wisconsin wanted to become one of the Big Ten’s biggest spenders and invested more than $30 million in its roster. They managed a victory against the Trojans and were entering week 11 after destroying Rutgers 31-10.

However, their recent 24-21 loss to Maryland has undone all the progress they tried to make this season, taking their record to 6-4. The offensive struggles were visible as they gained very little ground and ended with just 201 yards. They converted just 2 of 12 third-down conversions and, on top of it, had 3 turnovers. This loss was the nail in the coffin, as Maryland wasn’t even operating with a proper head coach, since Mike Locksley was fired before this game.

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Quarterback Ryan Hopkins, who managed three touchdowns against Rutgers despite it being his first game as a starter, struggled immensely against Maryland. He gained only 72 yards and recorded no touchdowns. The Badgers were in the lead till the 1st half of the game. However, Maryland fought back in the 4th quarter and sealed the victory.

“Well, we didn’t do anything well enough today to win, and that’s the hard part,” Fickell said during the post-game conference. “You can’t go on the road in this league and think that you’re going to be able to play that way and win a football game. We’re a better football team than that, but we didn’t show it today.”

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He might still be optimistic about his position as Badger’s HC being intact after this game. But in all fairness, he has exhausted his opportunities to prove he deserves to remain Wisconsin’s head coach. He still has two regular games left against Minnesota and Purdue. But even a win in both games won’t be able to undo the damage done.