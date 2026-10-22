ESPN’s Mina Kimes Shares New Restrictions That Come With Mothering a 3-YO Son as Laura Rutledge Backs Her Up

Mina Kimes can break down an NFL offense, dissect a QB’s decision, and hold her own in a room full of football experts. At home, though, she has a boss who apparently doesn’t care about any of that. He’s three years old, has strong opinions about music, and isn’t interested in letting his mother touch the controls.

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The ESPN analyst recently gave Instagram followers a glimpse of life under her toddler’s rule, listing the everyday activities her son has decided she can no longer do. Her caption said it all – “From this point forward I will be sitting still in complete silence.”

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Mina Kimes’ Instagram reel laid out four restrictions imposed by her young son. Singing along to music is out. Dancing is out, too. Even pressing the play button herself has apparently become unacceptable. Then comes the most confusing rule of all. She cannot play a song on her phone when he wants to hear it on another device.

It was funny enough to catch the attention of fellow ESPN personality Laura Rutledge, who chimed in with a response that suggested Mina Kimes wasn’t dealing with some unusual parenting problem. She responded in the comments with three words and a laughing emoji: “SAME 😂”

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Imago Credit : Via IG @mina_kimes

It was a short reply, but Laura Rutledge knows the territory. She and her husband, former MLB player Josh Rutledge, are raising two children, daughter Reese and son Jack. If Mina Kimes’ reel felt familiar, she had plenty of reason to recognize the situation.

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Mina Kimes, who married music producer and songwriter Nick Sylvester in 2015, announced her son’s arrival during a Monday Night Football broadcast featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants in 2023. Her baby watched her on television for the first time during Netflix’s Christmas NFL coverage, pointing at the screen and calling out, “Mama.”

It was a sweet moment, but three years later, her football credentials have done little to improve her standing in the household entertainment department. In a September interview with WIRED, she explained that raising a child had become her most effective way to spend less time on her phone.

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“The best way to digital detox is to have a kid, because when I spend time with him I’m just not on my phone by necessity,” she said. “I think that’s been the most helpful thing. So there you go, Zoomers. There’s a reason to have children.”

There is, however, a catch. Her listening habits have changed considerably, too. Mina Kimes said her Spotify Wrapped results had been taken over by children’s music, naming Raffi, Elmo, Ms. Rachel and Mickey Mouse among the artists and characters dominating her listening history. Because when a toddler decides what plays next, personal taste becomes a weak argument.

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Laura Rutledge’s agreement with Mina Kimes also lands against the backdrop of her own conversations about motherhood and a demanding broadcasting career. The ESPN personality has spoken openly about the pressure women in sports media can feel when deciding whether to start a family.

Appearing on The Cierra Clark Show, she pushed back against the idea that having children and pursuing an ambitious career cannot coexist.

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“If you want to have this career and you want to have kids, by all means, you can make it work,” she said.

She has been equally candid about the less tidy side of parenting, admitting that she tries to do her best every day but falls short. For Laura Rutledge, being honest about those struggles matters more than pretending she has discovered some perfect formula.

Mina Kimes’ reel was a lighthearted glimpse into family life, not a sweeping statement about parenting. Still, the joke works because so many parents recognize the absurdity. A song can be perfectly acceptable until someone else presses play, and dancing can become a punishable act without warning.