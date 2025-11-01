ESPN’s Molly McGrath Forced to Miss Precious Family Moment With Son, Sends Emotional Message

CFB media personnel give their all for fans to enjoy the sport to the best. For some, that includes missing out on some special moments with family. ESPN’s Molly McGrath, who’s in Austin to cover the Vanderbilt game, turned wistful on one such moment from home.

The Commodores taking Texas by the (long)horns is an unmissable game. McGrath is all set to bring in the action from the sidelines from this crucial matchup. But she had to give celebrating Halloween with her kids a miss to come cover the high-stakes clash. Yesterday, McGrath shared a photo of what the little ones were up to. “Meanwhile back at home 🥹🤍,” she also wrote, clearly sad about not being part of the family moment.

Her kids, Ray and Pierce, decided to be Gru’s minions for October 31. The older sibling, Ray, seemed to go all out in an inflated costume, while Pierce seemed content in a much easier look. Halloween is a night for mischief, and these kids sure did nail that brief as brothers in arms. But as fun a night it is for kids, it’s just as fun for parents who go through a storm to get them ready for the night. Unfortunately, Molly McGrath couldn’t be a part of that this year.

Imago Credit: Molly McGrath (@mollyamcgrath) via Instagram

McGrath may be nearly 2000 miles from her family, but she continues to give her all to the sport. She’s given us a lot of exclusive moments and quotes from personalities all around the country. The price that comes with being a CFB reporter is big, but McGrath knows that her family and little kids will be her biggest supporters.

Molly McGrath counts on kids being her “best” supporters

College football is not the same without its familiar faces on the camera. And Molly McGrath happens to be an important one. Being part of ESPN’s crew, she has to travel all around the country so that fans can get to enjoy their favorite games. That means she has to be away from her family. But she still carries them in her heart, relying on them for support. As the season kicked off, she shared a heartfelt message for her family.

“And so begins my 12th season on the college football sidelines 🤍 the first weekend back is always bittersweet, but I have the best little cheerleaders!” Mc Grath wrote on Instagram, along with a sweet photo of her with her kids on their doorstep. It’s hard for her as a mother, especially, to leave her kids behind. Her youngest, Pierce, is just 2 years old. Two whole months have passed since McGrath shared that message, and she still has to cover two more. She makes do with whatever little she can be part of while being away.

Molly McGrath has to cater to the scores of fans tuning into games from far and wide. She’s now become a pro at her job, having done this for more than a decade. Her kids now know that she’s out there on TV doing an important job, and they’ll be supporting her from home. When McGrath does come back home, her kids sure will make it a point to fill her in on all the Halloween fun!