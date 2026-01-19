ESPN’s Molly McGrath Pops Brightest on Star-Studded Sideline With Her Natty Gameday Outfit

The 2025 college football season reaches its grand finale, with Miami set to take on Indiana for the national championship. While the fans prepare for an action-packed contest, ESPN reporter Molly McGrath silently steals the spotlight with her stylish gameday look from the sidelines of the Hard Rock Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While doing her sideline duty, Molly McGrath gave her fans a closer look at her game-day glam through her IG stories, which quickly caught attention, even before the kickoff. She arrived in style with a standout soft-pink, double-breasted blazer, tailored to perfection and structured enough for a highly energetic, loud sideline environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The structured shoulders, peak lapels, and matching pink buttons create a refreshing look that conveys broadcast professionalism, while the modern cut adds a stylish edge. McGrath, as always, matched her outfit with minimal gold hoop earrings and understated jewelry. Her blonde hair, styled in loose waves with a polished half-up finish, and the natural glam makeup rounded out her look, making her both camera-ready and elegant. This is not the first time Molly has stolen the spotlight with her gameday outfits. She’s been doing it throughout the season and has built a separate fan base just to see her gameday looks on the sidelines.

Her Instagram stories also featured what a typical gameday looks like for the ESPN crew. The national championship game is anything but typical, but even here, the day started with a production meeting featuring over 40 ESPN employees who’ll cover the game for the broadcaster. In her next story, we saw Molly traveling to the Hard Rock Stadium with Holly Rowe, the other sideline reporter. Molly will provide updates from Miami, while Holly will do the same for Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molly McGrath reports on Miami ahead of the national championship game

Molly McGrath, besides the game-day outfit, provided timely updates on the Miami Hurricanes for the national championship game. She reported that Carson Beck looks like he’s in the national championship game, as in other games, following the same rituals: watching his opponents’ best game and relaxing.

“Quarterback Carson Beck starts his game day, every game day, the same,” said Molly McGrath on ESPN’s pre-game show. “He wakes up and watches the other team’s biggest game against their best opponent. So he told us he woke up today and watched Indiana’s win over Ohio State. He then spends the rest of the day relaxing, trying to stay calm, but says that around four hours before kickoff, which is drawing near, his excitement and energy start to ramp up a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She also gave an update on Miami’s final team walkthrough and when they’ll arrive at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Now, the Hurricanes’ final team walkthrough began just moments ago,” McGrath continued. “Then they’re going to break for their pre-game meal around 4:00 PM Eastern, and then they’ll have their final team meeting ahead of this national championship game. And around 5:00 Eastern, they’re going to board their buses to Hard Rock Stadium.”

The game is all set to kick off on January 19 at 7.30 p.m. ET from the Hard Rock Stadium, live.