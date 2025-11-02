ESPN’s Molly McGrath’s Week 10 Fit Was an Instant Hit

Molly McGrath continues to turn heads in the CFB world, not just with her reporting but with her game-day style. The veteran ESPN sideline reporter wowed in a sizzling dress paired with cowboy boots for the Auburn game. Then, in Week 9 at Memorial Stadium, during Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, her outfit stole the spotlight just as much as her reporting. Now in Week 10 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for Texas vs. Vanderbilt, her look was once again an overnight sensation.

McGrath gave fans a closer look at her game-day glam with a series of IG photos. Whether chatting with Texas HC Steve Sarkisian or posing with Coach Brown, she was impossible to miss. Molly McGrath rocked a long, dark, form-fitting dress with a striking pattern, possibly snakeskin, paired with boots that took the look to the next level. And she captioned the post, writing, “A great Saturday afternoon in Austin 🤠.”

But it’s not just her outfits that grab attention. Her experience as a reporter proves she’s one of the best in her business. She previously hosted College Basketball Live and College Football Live for ESPN after joining the network in July 2016. Before that, she worked with Fox Sports and served as a web and in-arena reporter for the Boston Celtics, while also hosting Celtics Now for two years.

Now, with nearly nine years of experience at ESPN and a standout presence on the sidelines, she didn’t hold back to reveal why Lane Kiffin will be the next Gators HC. “[Lane] told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in season, because there’s so much more football to play and there’s so many bigger things to focus on, but he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting,” stated McGrath.

“He is going to address those rumors with his players. He’s going to talk to them about it and say, ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win.'” After the firing of Billy Napier, Kiffin’s approach to his team seems to signal a potential coaching change, according to the sideline reporter.

But aside from her work, Molly’s outfit at the Texas vs. Vanderbilt game really had fans flooding social media to share their thoughts.

Fans’ admiration for Molly McGrath

After Molly McGrath shared her Week 10 game-day post, showcasing a stunning look, fans immediately flooded the comments. “Looking beautiful as usual!” one fan wrote. And it’s hard to argue, as McGrath has long made her presence felt, not just in 2025, but over the years with a string of stunning outfits. A viral floral dress paired with white boots, a sleek black top with jeans, then white jeans with a light green vest, and more.

Following that, another fan kept it simple, writing, “Awwww, love this!!!” And that was just the beginning. Then a fan added, “You look gorgeous. Lovely pictures and smile 🔥🔥🔥,” while another stated, “Absolutely gorgeous @mollyamcgrath 🔥🔥😍😍.”

Last but not least, a fan shifted the focus from her outfit to her beauty and Molly as a person, commenting, “Husband is a lucky man.” Now, with her game-day style this captivating, fans will no doubt be eagerly waiting to see more from her in the future.