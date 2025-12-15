ESPN’s New Lane Kiffin Announcement Raises Eyebrows Despite Historic Recruiting Milestone at LSU

As Lane Kiffin’s exit from Ole Miss played out, ESPN’s E60 documentary became part of the conversation. The episode, recently updated to include his LSU tenure, struck a nerve with a fanbase still coming to terms with how quickly the story had changed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They have already updated the E60 they did on Lane Kiffin from the summer. I wonder what the ESPN producers are thinking right now after how dumb they look?” Ole Miss fan page: Everything Ole Miss said on X.

Lane Kiffin’s extravagant “E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” documentary turned into a massive irony for Ole Miss. As it premiered on September 24 on ESPN, when he was part of Ole Miss, at that time, the documentary highlighted how Kiffin chose to stay at Ole Miss instead of making a move to a top program like Auburn at the end of the 2024 season. This promised his long-term commitment to Ole Miss. Even fans were expecting the same when LSU’s rumors flooded.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the story quickly became outdated when Lane Kiffin accepted the LSU head coaching job. This sudden move shocked fans and made the E60 episode feel irrelevant. Now, they did update the recent episode with LSU’s move, but fans are not just criticizing Kiffin’s move but also getting back at ESPN for building a wrong narrative. At first, the documentary was aimed at his legacy at Ole Miss and how his controversial coaching career at Tennessee, USC, and the NFL Raiders led him to Ole Miss. But now, it’s all in the past.



The feeling of betrayal makes sense. As Lane Kiffin decided to make a move at the worst time possible. And that’s right before the playoffs. Even though he was willing to coach them for the playoffs, the Rebels’ athletic director, Keith Carter, didn’t agree. The disappointment was evident when fans started booing Lane Kiffin when he was boarding a plane at Oxford for Baton Rouge.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this isn’t the first time fans have shown their dissatisfaction with Lane Kiffin’s controversial move. Back in Tennessee, they reacted the same way. When Kiffin left the Vols to take the USC job in January 2010, students showed their rage by protesting against Kiffin, blocking campus exits, setting mattresses on fire, and yelling at him. Things got so ugly that police officials were brought in to handle the situation, while students filled the campus with graffiti and chants against him.

With that, social media exploded with tons of backlash from fans. But despite all of it, Kiffin made his move, which ultimately opened doors for Ole Miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Amid all the chaos, Kiffin is focusing on his new head coaching job.

Lane Kiffin’s major recruiting move

Lane Kiffin wasted no time in making an impact at LSU. He made sure his 2026 class didn’t crumble like last year. So he immediately met with LSU’s no. 1 prospect, Lamar Brown, setting the tone for his productive future. And after his conversation with Brown, the 6’3”, 285-pound defensive line prospect made his move to the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He chose to stay home and made his decision to commit to LSU in July. With Brown’s commitment, even Richardson Anderson, who’s the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country from Edna Karr, also signed with Lane Kiffin’s team. Now with both five-star commitments, Kiffin surpassed the number of elite recruits he signed during six seasons at Ole Miss. For Kiffin, quality matters more than quantity, and LSU’s highest average player grade of 93.81 shows that.

“We’re not reaching, or we’re not signing kids because they’re from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We’re going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday,” Lane Kiffin said. “I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us, where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now.”

Now, with this momentum, let’s wait and see if Kiffin is the one who finally leads LSU to the championship game next season after four long years of waiting.