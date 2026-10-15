ESPN’s Pat McAfee Breaks Silence on Disturbing Fan Outburst Amid Growing College GameDay Backlash

Pat McAfee’s time on College GameDay is becoming increasingly controversial, and fans aren’t holding back. The tension keeps rising with disturbing fan outbursts, and this time he addressed one such situation.

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“This is crazy,” McAfee posted on X on October 15, reacting to a fan comment that read, “I hope Pat McAfee gets kidney stones or something and can’t ruin college game day this weekend.”

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In the last few minutes of his college game day segment in Iowa, McAfee pulled a crazy stunt that gathered more attention than the result of the Iowa and Ohio State matchup. McAfee was seen bare-chested after ripping open his shirt while he picked Ohio State to win the game. Along with Nick Saban, who was enjoying the theatrics, many fans were also wooed by his antics.

However, that was just one side of the coin. Many thought it was excessive and inappropriate for a major ESPN college football broadcast. They believe that he has made the college game day into his personal ‘PatMcAfee’ podcast show. The criticism started to fly in even before he chanted “OHIO” in Lee Corso style.

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The fans believe that his segment has been overshadowing the real and traditional analytical parts of the show. Viewers frequently blast his over-the-top antics, like leading stadium chants, jumping on chairs, and turning game segments into frat-like pranks, rather than just focusing on the game.

During the game day segment from Alabama, fans reached a breaking point with how he acted while choosing between Alabama and Georgia. When he named Georgia his pick for the night, he went a little overboard. He was seen lying on the ground on his back and howling to let the fans know about his choice. Fans were outraged, as they were not happy with his behavior, and many Alabama fans found it disrespectful.

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“College gameday used to run mini documentary segments that would collectively make the nation cry…and now they run this,” one fan wrote on X.

Many instances show that fans have been pushing back on McAfee for a while now. As ESPN gushed over how much it values him, the fan reaction was far less warm. ESPN made it clear that his presence on the game-day show is thoroughly enjoyed, and there is a possibility of them collaborating more with McAfee in the future. Mike Foss, an ESPN executive, added to the network’s constant bragging, which did not sit well with the sports fans.

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“He is; he might be a journalist at heart,” Foss said while speaking with Front Office Sports this week. “I think what you find is he puts the show together each day, and something piques his interest; he’s got the Rolodex. He’s able to navigate waters and has built access that a lot of people don’t have the ability to do. So when he needs to get information, whether it’s on the show or off, he’s able to grab it really quickly.”

While the fans might not be happy with him, his position with ESPN seems to be secured for a very long time.