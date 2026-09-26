ESPN’s Pat McAfee Pledges Six-Figures After SEC Head Coach’s GameDay Act

Coach Josh Heupel’s first attempt from the 25-yard line channeled his inner quarterback. With a crossbar hit, the coach got Pat McAfee to part with a hefty sum for charity.

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The scene inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday felt ready for something extra before No. 1 Texas met No. 14 Tennessee. During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on September 26, McAfee challenged Heupel to hit the goalpost crossbar. McAfee promised $100,000 to charity if Heupel connected.

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“FOR A $100,000 DONATION,” McAfee’s X post read in recognition. “WHAT A SHOT. WALK IT OFF @coachjoshhuepel.”

Heupel dropped back one or two steps and then launched a spiral toward the goalpost in the X post. The football cleanly struck the white crossbar. Replays showed the ball hitting the bar directly in front of the “Peyton Manning” sign.

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The broadcast returned to the GameDay desk outside Ayres Hall. McAfee confirmed that the $100,000 charity donation was now locked in. The money went to charity only because the throw succeeded.

Normally, McAfee’s weekly “Kicking is Easy” segment involves a student attempting a 33-yard field goal. In 2026, Home Depot matches McAfee’s contribution, so the student prize often starts at $1 million.

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Extra pledges can push the total even higher. McAfee has personally funded much of the prize money and charitable giving across the contest’s four seasons.

A Tennessee student had been expected to take part in the standard 33-yard field-goal contest. Peyton Manning was announced as a special guest for that “Kicking is Easy” portion. Early reports did not confirm that the student’s attempt actually took place on air. The Heupel throw was the moment that circulated and received attention.

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Recent student prizes have ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million. The Texas-Ohio State week produced a $1.2 million student prize. The $100,000 Heupel charity pledge was considerably smaller than the checks McAfee can face in the regular contest.

The confirmed GameDay charity donations through Week 4 show the pattern. Week 1 in Baton Rouge, Bruce Morello missed both 33-yard attempts, and no charity donation was announced. Week 2 in Austin, Connor Kacena-Merrell made the second-chance kick for $1.2 million and pledged $600,000 to Building Tomorrow.

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Oregon coach Dan Lanning also hit a crossbar challenge for $500,000 to a charity of his choice. Tito’s Foundation later added another $1 million pledge during the actual Texas game, separate from the live GameDay contest.

Week 3 in Oxford, James Whitehead made a $1 million kick and later said he planned to donate part of his share to brain-cancer research, but no separate official GameDay charity payout was announced. Week 4 in Knoxville added Heupel’s $100,000.

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McAfee’s coach challenge was not completely new. Coaches and players have appeared in separate crossbar-for-charity challenges. On November 23, 2024, McAfee challenged Florida head coach Billy Napier to hit the crossbar for $1 million to hurricane relief. Napier, however, missed.

Heupel was already on the field throwing with his son during his pregame routine, so McAfee turned that existing football activity into the challenge.

Heupel’s quarterback arm turned the challenge into a successful first-try moment, and McAfee confirmed the $100,000 donation.