ESPN’s College GameDay is supposed to deliver sharp football analysis and bold predictions, but its latest stop in Miami turned into another Pat McAfee controversy. A crude joke involving celebrity guest Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stole the spotlight, leaving viewers furious and reigniting criticism of the show’s increasingly over-the-top antics.

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The segment featured plenty of entertainment, including a high-profile appearance and a few stunts. However, not everyone watching enjoyed the lighter side of the show. A comment about South Carolina’s Gamecocks nickname drew criticism online, with some viewers questioning the humor and others taking aim at ESPN’s overall presentation.

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“Helll yeah. What a win,” Pat McAfee wrote on X on November 23, reacting to Nebraska’s stunning 31-28 upset victory over No. 14 Ohio State.

McAfee’s post featured a screenshot of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff panel making its pregame predictions for the Ohio State-Nebraska showdown. Five of the six panelists had backed Ryan Day’s Buckeyes, while only one picked Nebraska. The Huskers’ official X account later shared the predictions, celebrating a victory that proved nearly the entire panel wrong.

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The result was particularly embarrassing for the Buckeyes, who suffered their fourth loss of the season and dropped to 7-4. McAfee’s enthusiastic reaction came after a weekend in which his own appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay had already stirred controversy.

The November 21 edition of College GameDay came from the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus, ahead of the Hurricanes’ game against Virginia Tech.

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Miami entered the weekend with a 9-1 record, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to his former campus as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Johnson graduated from Miami in 1995 and also played football for the Hurricanes.

During a conversation with Johnson, McAfee made a joke about South Carolina’s team nickname. He said, “We like dogs, don’t we?… We also like [expletive] too, don’t we?… The South Carolina Gamecocks.”

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The panel and crowd laughed, but some viewers were not impressed. One fan took issue with McAfee’s use of crude humor, writing, “There is something wrong with McAfee. He just has this teenage-boy immaturity that he can’t get over. The constant cussing and, in this case, dirty talk. It just is not necessary.”

The viewer did give McAfee credit for his football commentary, adding, “I just wish he would stick to commenting on college football, which he is pretty good at.”

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Others were less forgiving. One called McAfee “such a juvenile,” while another said he had “got to use his potty humor again.” The criticism also spread to the show itself. One viewer described the broadcast as “Unwatchable,” while another wrote, “It’s so bad. Television for 8-year-olds. McAfee is terrible.”

ESPN was pulled into the discussion, too. One fan questioned the network’s subscriber numbers, writing, “I wonder why ESPN lost 7 million subscribers.”

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The joke was only one part of an eventful morning in Coral Gables. McAfee also jumped from a high-dive platform, while Johnson surprised him before their interview with a staged Rock Bottom through a table.

The moments added to the entertainment around the broadcast, but they also brought back a wider discussion about the direction of College GameDay.

Since Lee Corso retired after the 2025 season opener, McAfee has become one of the show’s most prominent personalities. His style has attracted plenty of attention, although viewers do not always agree on it.

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The latest backlash comes just weeks after McAfee’s disagreement with the University of Utah.

Ahead of the show’s October visit to Salt Lake City, the university shared a video of students imitating him. McAfee later said the decision to post it made him uncomfortable and raised concerns about his safety.

Utah deleted the video and apologized, saying it had intended to create lighthearted engagement but had missed the mark. ESPN also expressed support for McAfee and acknowledged his concerns about safety and security.

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That incident had already put McAfee’s relationship with college football audiences under discussion. Now, his Gamecocks joke has brought another round of reactions, with fans sharing different views on his humor and the show’s approach. While McAfee celebrated Nebraska’s upset of Ohio State by mocking the pregame expectations, the conversation around his own controversial appearance continued well after the cameras stopped rolling.