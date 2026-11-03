ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Announces $9M Head Coach’s Team “Have No Business” Being in the CFP If It Loses to ACC Opponent

Notre Dame’s playoff hopes are heading into a crucial test as the Fighting Irish prepare to face an unbeaten Miami team. After missing the 12-team College Football Playoff last season, Marcus Freeman’s team now faces another opportunity to strengthen its case for a place in the field. And ESPN’s Paul Finebaum just heightened the stakes for them.

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During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum made his stance clear on Notre Dame’s playoff chances ahead of its matchup against Miami.

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“If they don’t win, they have no business being in the CFB,” Finebaum asserted. “I mean, we heard all the cries from South Bend a year ago. They wouldn’t even go to a bowl game… They might blow it if they don’t win this game Saturday night. There’s no, there’s no wiggle room. They don’t have anything else on their resume, Stephen A., that will get them in.”

Finebaum also remarked that Notre Dame “needed Stephen A. [Smith] to… calm everybody down, and he warned them.”

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He was referring to Smith’s surprise visit to the team’s new Shields Family Hall in August. Smith spoke to the players as part of Marcus Freeman’s effort to motivate the roster before the season. The players who spoke afterward described the visit positively. He motivated the players by talking about how he rose from the bottom.

The selection committee has placed Notre Dame at No. 11 in its final rankings, leaving the Fighting Irish outside the 12-team bracket.

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Miami also finished 10-2 and secured the No. 10 position, earning the final at-large spot over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes had defeated the Fighting Irish 27-24 in their season opener on August 31, 2025. Notre Dame subsequently declined a bowl invitation after missing the playoff.

The current season presents another challenge for Freeman’s team. Notre Dame entered November with a 7-1 record, but its schedule has not yet produced a marquee victory against a highly ranked opponent. Its seven wins have come against Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, Stanford and Navy.

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The Fighting Irish suffered their only defeat against BYU, losing 28-24 on October 17. They followed that result with a 35-13 victory over Navy on October 31. However, Wisconsin, which was previously one of their stronger wins, suffered a 30-0 defeat against Iowa and dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Miami, meanwhile, has maintained an unbeaten record through its first eight games. The Hurricanes defeated North Carolina 38-35 on October 31 to improve to 8-0 and retain the No. 1 position in the AP Poll. Notre Dame moved to No. 4 following its victory over Navy.

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Notre Dame also has a specific qualification arrangement for the 2026 College Football Playoff. Under the agreement, the independent program earns an automatic berth if it finishes among the committee’s top 12 teams on Selection Day.

The field also includes automatic places for the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC champions, along with the highest-ranked team from the designated Group of Six conferences. Seven additional places go to at-large selections, with Notre Dame’s qualification reducing that number to six.

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What’s interesting is that Notre Dame’s head coach is among the highest-paid in college football. He reportedly signed a six-year extension that runs through the 2031 season, and sources reported that it raised his annual salary from about $7 million to $9 million. While the school has not disclosed the financial terms, ESPN insiders reported the deal is worth about $54 million in total.

Miami’s unbeaten record and No. 1 ranking set the standard; Notre Dame faces a defining test in its upcoming matchup. The result could shape how the selection committee views Freeman’s team when the playoff field is announced.