The final score flashed across the screen, and the conversation on ESPN’s First Take shifted instantly. Indiana had just taken another damaging hit. What once looked like a magical season under head coach Curt Cignetti suddenly felt fragile. The Hoosiers, still one of the most surprising stories in college football, were no longer just fighting for seeding. They were fighting for survival. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum did not wait long to deliver his verdict.

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“I think it was Indiana going down because they’re now on life support in terms of the CFP, and to me that’s a bigger story,” Finebaum said on First Take. “UCLA has been a nice story all year, but you knew at some point it was going to catch up. But I really can’t get over the situation that suddenly Indiana is in.”

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The longtime SEC voice made it clear he was not interested in the usual noise surrounding the committee.

“I know we’ll listen to the nonsense of the committee tomorrow night, but I suspect they’re going to be on the cut line and are going to need a lot of help,” he continued. “And it really has nothing to do with what Curt Cignetti has said. It’s really what he’s done.”

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Cignetti, who now earns $13.2 million per year, turned a long-struggling program into a legitimate contender almost overnight. But the Hoosiers’ recent results have exposed how thin that margin has been, and the season that once looked like a breakthrough now looks like a team surviving on narrow escapes.

“This team has been on the edge all season long,” Finebaum further added. “They’ve had countless overtimes, they’ve had countless last-second decisions, and it finally caught up with them.”

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The criticism has followed Indiana for months. Close calls. Narrow escapes. A non-conference slate that offered little resistance and even less help when the committee began comparing résumés. While other contenders stacked quality wins, the Hoosiers kept surviving games that could have gone either way.

Finebaum has hammered that point repeatedly.

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“I know a lot of people are celebrating. I’m not celebrating,” he said. “I happen to think they’re a very good team and going to Washington, in spite of everything, is a very tough place to win. But that résumé is unimpressive.”

Finebaum acknowledged that he has repeated this point many times, but argued that a stronger non-conference opponent would have helped Indiana right now.

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“I know Curt Cignetti is a genius. He knows more than you and me and everybody else and all the Indiana supporters who have come after the critics say he knows what he’s doing,” he explained. “Well, this time apparently he did not know what he was doing because he needed some help. He’s not going to get it, and frankly, I don’t think Indiana belongs in the CFP.”

Cignetti has earned widespread praise for the culture shift in Bloomington. Players buy in. The program looks disciplined and tough. The results, on the surface, have been impressive. But the College Football Playoff race rarely rewards surface-level success when the underlying numbers fail to impress.

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Indiana’s collection of close wins and modest strength of schedule has left little margin for error. One loss was damaging. Another has pushed them toward the cut line. With the remaining schedule offering limited opportunities to add resume-boosting victories, the path forward looks narrow.

The committee will release its next rankings with the usual explanations and justifications. Finebaum already signaled he expects the usual pushback and the usual defenses. None of it appears likely to move him.

In his eyes, Indiana remains a good team that has lived on the edge for too long. The narrow victories that once looked like resilience now look like warning signs. The soft early schedule that once seemed irrelevant has become a liability.