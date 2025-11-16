ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Calls $50M Head Coach “A Loser” After Historic Collapse

Saturday in College Station will go down as one of the most inexplicable games in SEC history. South Carolina went against Texas A&M and took a commanding 30-3 advantage into halftime. They looked like they were about to knock off the No. 3 team in the country on the road. Instead, what followed were A&M’s 28 unanswered points in the final two quarters while holding the Gamecocks scoreless. They completed the largest comeback in program history with a 31-30 victory that kept the Aggies undefeated at 10-0.​​

The historic nature of the collapse cannot be overstated. Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back when discussing Beamer’s situation, particularly in light of the program’s recent upheaval. “He’s also got another problem,” Finebaum said. “And that’s a brand new state-of-the-art AD who I’m sure is looking around. And by the way, Jeremiah Donati is in that new breed of ADs that is plugged into where it’s at in college athletics right now. I think he was at TCU and he’s done an amazing job there.”

Donati, who took over as South Carolina’s athletic director in December 2024 after serving at TCU, inherited Beamer rather than hiring him. That distinction matters in college athletics because ADs who didn’t make the hire typically have less patience when things go south. Donati gave Beamer a contract extension through 2030 worth $8.15 million annually back in January. But now it seems increasingly questionable with the Gamecocks sitting at 3-7 overall and 1-7 in SEC play.​​

Paul Finebaum’s assessment of Beamer’s current standing was even more brutal than his comments about the AD situation. “Shane Beamer right now, hate to say it, just looks like a loser,” Finebaum said bluntly. “There’s no getting around it. I don’t know how he scrapes that away. Eight weeks ago, people were concerned he might leave for Virginia Tech. That’s no longer on the board. He’s got a better chance of leaving being shown the door than he does getting another job.” The Virginia Tech reference hits especially hard. It has been reported time and again that members of Virginia Tech’s coaching search committee were advocating for Beamer’s return to his alma mater, where his father, Frank Beamer, is a legendary figure.

Shane Beamer emphatically denied any interest, calling South Carolina his “dream job” and telling his players the report made it sound like he was looking for a “parachute” or “soft landing spot” away from Columbia. Now, after this historic collapse, Paul Finebaum’s point is that nobody’s offering the $50 million coach any kind of parachutes.​

The numbers tell the story of just how unprecedented this meltdown was. According to ESPN’s broadcast, SEC teams were 0-286 when trailing by 27 or more points since 2004. Texas A&M just became 1-287, marking the first time in two decades that an SEC team had erased a deficit that large. South Carolina’s 27-point advantage was the largest blown lead in the conference’s modern history. And the Gamecocks managed to do it without scoring a single point in the second half.

And when cameras catch your players looking defeated on the sideline while the other team storms back, that’s a culture problem. Paul Finebaum’s assessment of Beamer might have been harsh, but after what happened in College Station, it’s hard to argue with it.​​

A heartbroken coach searching for answers

Shane Beamer walked into the postgame press conference looking like a man who’d just watched his house burn down, and his opening words confirmed it. “Having said that, to say that I’m hurt for our guys is an understatement,” Beamer said after first giving credit to Texas A&M for playing like “championship teams do.”

He tried to explain that South Carolina wasn’t surprised by their first-half dominance. “I know the rest of the country was surprised with what was going on in the first half. We weren’t. If you’ve been watching us play all season,” pointing to last year’s 44-20 victory over the same Aggies team as evidence, his guys had every reason to believe.

But there was something almost desperate in the way he kept circling back to confidence, as if saying it enough times could change the final score. The most telling part of his statement came when he revealed what he told his team at halftime while holding a 30-3 lead. “The scoreboard is irrelevant. Our whole mentality today was coming in here and dominating. When you’re dominating, you don’t look at the scoreboard when you’re trying to dominate something. You just keep going.” That philosophy sounds great when you finish the job. When you blow a 27-point lead without scoring in the second half, it sounds like a coach who didn’t make the necessary adjustments.​​

When a coach starts talking about how they’ll be better next season and ‘these guys that we have coming back will remember this feeling,’ that’s a coach who knows this year is finished and is already trying to save his job by selling hope for the future.​​