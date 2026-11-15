ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Calls Lane Kiffin and LSU a “Disaster,” Sides With Arch Manning

Imagine spending millions to assemble a championship-contending roster, bringing in one of college football’s most celebrated coaches and promising supporters a return to the top, only to watch your season unravel in the final three seconds of an important game.

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That is the nightmare currently unfolding for Lane Kiffin and LSU. And ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has delivered a brutal verdict that will make uncomfortable reading for the Tigers faithful.

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Following Texas’ dramatic 22-21 victory over LSU, Finebaum did not hold back in his assessment of Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge. The veteran commentator described the campaign as a complete failure, questioning the coach’s ability to defeat quality opponents and suggesting that his highly anticipated LSU project has fallen far below expectations.

“The bottom line is that this season for LSU and for Lane Kiffin is officially a disaster,” Finebaum said. “It is a complete bust. Lane Kiffin has failed in his first year.”

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“You have to beat good teams,” Finebaum said. “And at the moment, Lane Kiffin seems incapable of beating good teams. He seems incapable of winning at home as a favorite. He seems incapable of outcoaching anyone but himself.”

His criticism came after Arch Manning produced a remarkable late-game moment, throwing the winning touchdown in the closing seconds to silence Tiger Stadium and virtually end LSU’s College Football Playoff ambitions.

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For Finebaum, the result was more than another disappointing defeat for the Tigers. It was further evidence of a season in which Kiffin has struggled to deliver on the enormous expectations attached to his appointment.

And with LSU preparing for a trip to Tennessee, the timing of Finebaum’s comments could hardly be more uncomfortable.

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Kiffin arrived at LSU with the reputation of a coach capable of transforming a program into a national championship contender.

His success at Ole Miss had made him one of the most attractive coaching candidates in the country. He developed the Rebels into a competitive SEC program, secured impressive recruiting classes and helped establish a reputation as an innovative offensive mind.

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LSU believed he was the man who could restore the Tigers to championship glory.

However, the 2026 campaign has been far from the expected transformation. Finebaum believes the biggest problem is Kiffin’s inability to win the games that matter most.

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LSU entered the season with major expectations and considerable financial investment in its roster. Yet, with four defeats already recorded, the Tigers have failed to establish themselves as genuine championship contenders.

The loss to Texas made the situation even worse. It also raised fresh questions about whether Kiffin can deliver the immediate improvement LSU supporters expected when he replaced Brian Kelly.

While Kiffin was left dealing with the consequences of another painful defeat, Arch Manning was celebrating one of the biggest moments of his college career.

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The Texas quarterback returned to Louisiana, the state where he grew up, and delivered a comeback that will be remembered by Longhorns supporters for years.

The sixth-ranked Texas Longhorns traveled to Tiger Stadium to face No. 21 LSU in a contest carrying important College Football Playoff implications.

For much of the evening, LSU appeared to have control of the game. The Tigers established a 21-10 advantage midway through the third quarter, leaving Manning with the difficult task of finding a way back against a determined defense.

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But Texas refused to surrender.

The Longhorns gradually reduced the deficit, with Gianni Spetic converting field goals of 41 and 50 yards to bring the visitors within striking distance.

Then came the moment that changed everything. With Texas trailing 21-16 and just over two minutes remaining, Manning led a decisive final drive. He converted crucial third downs, using both his arm and legs to keep the Longhorns moving toward the end zone.

With three seconds remaining, he found Raleek Brown with a four-yard touchdown pass. Texas did not attempt the extra point, but the touchdown alone gave the Longhorns a 22-21 victory, leaving Tiger Stadium stunned.

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Interestingly, Manning’s performance was not perfect. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

However, his ability to deliver when the game was on the line became the defining story of the night.

The result virtually eliminated LSU from College Football Playoff contention while keeping Texas firmly in the race.