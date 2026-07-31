ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Calls Nick Saban’s SEC Defense “Ridiculous” After Curt Cignetti’s Statement: “Just Shut Up”

Curt Cignetti’s appearance at the Big Ten Media Days featured the same bravado that we have gotten used to seeing from the Indiana head coach. He praised the ‘Midwest’ teams and said that everything is earned, not given. While doing that, he also took a jab at the SEC, saying that they “whine and complain.” Even long-time SEC supporter and ESPN veteran Paul Finebaum couldn’t disagree with what Cignetti said.

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“He’s 100% correct,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s First Take. “It was virtuoso. It was brilliant. And the SEC has lost this verbal battle just like they lost the battle on the football field. I don’t need to regurgitate the stats. You laid them out. He laid them out. But he did it so effectively, so succinctly, and with such force. Because he has the goods. He has the receipts to back it up.”

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Finebaum has long been the most staunch SEC supporter in the country. He even wrote the book on SEC supremacy in 2012, which became a New York Times bestseller. And if that’s not enough, he is a Tennessee alum and built his career reporting as an Alabama beat reporter. For a man with such deep ties with the conference, his blunt take will be hard to digest for SEC fans.

“I have waved this flag for the SEC for a long time. You have to put that flag down at some point,” Finebaum said. “Just let the field do the talking. Whether it’s Nick Saban last week saying the SEC is still the best, just makes the SEC look ridiculous. And it shouldn’t look ridiculous. It’s a great football conference, but it hasn’t won the title. So, for my friends in the SEC, just shut up already. Get to September, play football, and let’s see if you can change the narrative.”

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Ever since Indiana won the national title, the Big Ten has intensified its claim to be the ‘best conference’ in the nation. It’s difficult to argue against it, considering the conference has won three straight national championships. Despite that, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared at the SEC Media Days and pushed back against the narrative. He highlighted the SEC’s 13 national titles over the last two decades and argued that the SEC’s 9-game conference schedule is unmatched in the nation. But Sankey wasn’t alone in pushing back against the narrative.

Nick Saban appeared on the Pat McAfee show and weighed in on the debate. He still called the SEC the best conference and described its consistent playoff record as evidence. Now Cignetti has fanned that fire again with his “we don’t cry a river” tirade, seemingly targeting the SEC.

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In truth, the SEC has lagged behind the Big Ten for at least the last five years. Apart from those 3 national titles, the NFL pipeline has also dipped. In 2026, for instance, the Big Ten sent 10 players in the first round, while the SEC sent 7. Even this year, Big Ten programs like IU, Oregon, and Ohio State are the consensus favorites to win it all.