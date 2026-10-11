ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Concedes He Got Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Wrong After Alabama-Georgia Showdown: “Always Been Lurking”

Saturday exposed the gap between being ranked No. 1 and earning that status. Texas lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, with Arch Manning struggling under pressure as the Sooners made the most of their chances.

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On the other hand, the No. 2 Georgia faced a hostile crowd at Tuscaloosa and came away with the win. The Bulldogs did more than survive a tough road test. They gave themselves a stronger claim to the top spot. Paul Finebaum didn’t mince his words after the game.

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“Georgia has always been lurking out there,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s post-game show. “We kept saying Texas is number one, but… And we knew that was coming true. But Georgia overcame a lot. And Alabama fans will not overcome what you just saw.”

Georgia got to Keelon Russell four times, leaving Alabama’s QB with little time to settle into the pocket. The pressure disrupted the passing game, and the Crimson Tide finished with just 185 yards through the air.

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Georgia led 20-17 late in the fourth quarter, and Alabama needed one last stop to get the ball back. Instead, the closing minutes ended in frustration for the Tide. Cornerback Dijon Lee got into a scuffle with a Georgia player and was flagged for a personal foul.

That gave the Bulldogs the chance to run out the clock. Georgia took a knee to finish the game, earning its first regular-season win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

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Compared to Georgia, a previously No. 1-ranked Texas had a disappointing rivalry loss to a struggling, unranked Oklahoma team. Arch Manning threw two 4th-quarter interceptions, and the Sooners capitalized on both occasions.

With the game tied 17-17, Manning threw an interception to Oklahoma’s Peyton Bowen, who ran it back 42 yards for a touchdown, putting the Sooners ahead 24-17.

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Texas eventually pulled level at 24-24 when Manning found Jermaine Bishop Jr for a 15-yard touchdown. But he threw another interception late in the fourth quarter, giving Oklahoma a chance to win it.

The Sooners moved into field-goal range, and Tate Sandell kicked the 47-yard winner as the clock ran out. The loss was especially glaring, considering Oklahoma was coming off a big 41-13 loss to Georgia and a previous loss at Michigan.

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No wonder the Longhorns shocked many, including Paul Finebaum, who had predicted them to make it to the SEC title game over Georgia. Before the Sooners’ game, Finebaum had stood by his prediction despite strong reactions.

“I was wrong last year on that, and I don’t care if I’m wrong or not,” Paul Finebaum had said about picking Longhorns in July on The Film Guy Network podcast. But was Arch the real problem, despite the two picks?

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Oklahoma sacked Manning three times, and Texas struggled to keep defenders away from him. He often had to get rid of the ball before his receivers had time to get open.

That made life harder for Manning as the game wore on, and his late interceptions proved costly in a game Texas had a chance to win. Texas also gave Oklahoma points in two costly moments. A blocked punt turned into an early Sooners touchdown.

A pass interference call in the end zone on third-and-goal kept another drive alive in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma scored on the ground soon after, tying the game and putting Texas under more pressure. So, it wasn’t all on Arch.

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Yet, for now, QB decision-making seems to be Texas’ biggest problem. Manning also needs to know when to let a play go. If his receivers are covered, he can dump the ball off or throw it away.

Trying to force a pass or waiting too long for someone to get open can cost Texas a down, a drive, or even the game. That isn’t the case with Georgia, as Gunner Stockton didn’t have many problems carving up Alabama’s defense.

Stockton was sharp against No. 6 Alabama, completing 18 of 22 attempts for 249 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

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Never mind that his 75.5% completion rate has helped Georgia sustain drives and manage the clock. Manning has completed 63.5% of his passes, the 74th-best mark nationally. Against Oklahoma, his interceptions proved costly.