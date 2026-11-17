Paul Finebaum has reopened the argument over Indiana’s playoff resume, and this time he went straight at Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s schedule. His recent criticism focused on the Hoosiers’ early opponents and a string of narrow wins.

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But Indiana is 9-1 and has beaten USC and Michigan, and its head coach had already spent Monday pushing back against the same complaint. So, criticism is mounting against Finebaum for his “biased” comments.

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“I don’t really understand the complaining,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s First Take on November 17. “Though he plays a high school junior college preseason, his schedule is embarrassing every single year.”

“His schedule is embarrassing every single year. The three of us could win those games 50-7,” Finebaum added, dismissing the nonconference portion of Indiana’s schedule.

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He also argued that the Hoosiers had benefited from a weaker Big Ten season and had not looked convincing enough. His criticism did not stop with the schedule. Finebaum pointed to Indiana’s narrow victories, saying the team had needed overtime and last-play finishes to get through several games.

“His team is elite defensively; offensively, they’re abominable to watch,” Paul Finebaum added. “They better watch out as they get a little bit farther into the season, and what I’m talking about there is the playoffs.”

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Indiana did open with three opponents that were not expected to challenge a national contender. North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky all left Bloomington with losses, and the Hoosiers won those games by a combined 145-16.

But Finebaum’s description of the season leaves out quite a bit of what Indiana has done since that opening stretch.

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The criticism had already reached Cignetti before Finebaum made his comments. At his November 16 press conference, the Indiana coach addressed the familiar claim that his team had not played anybody.

“We don’t play anybody. We have a soft schedule, right?” Cignetti said sarcastically. “That’s all I’ve heard around here for three years. People like to discredit us and what we’ve accomplished.”

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He also had specific games to point to. Northwestern was 2-1 when Indiana beat the Wildcats 29-23. Nebraska was 5-0 before the Hoosiers rallied for a 20-17 road win.

Indiana then lost 19-15 to Ohio State, but bounced back with a 13-6 overtime victory at Michigan and another overtime win, 23-16, against Minnesota. The USC game added another result to that resume.

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Indiana beat the then-No. 18 Trojans 27-13 on November 14, finishing with 451 yards of offense and forcing three interceptions. The defense gave up 409 yards, but made the plays it needed in the red zone.

Sure, the Hoosiers have needed late stops and overtime to get past opponents they were expected to beat. But winning close games is not the same as failing to earn the wins.

The Hoosiers’ defense has been the strongest part of their case. Through 10 games, they are allowing 12.5 points per game and just 274.2 total yards per game.

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The offense is not exactly abominable either, since IU is averaging 31.9 points and 422.7 yards per game.

As for the strength of Indiana’s schedule, it has fallen only after Nebraska, Ohio State, and USC started struggling during the season. So, while the Hoosiers’ strength of schedule had fallen to No. 42 in ESPN’s FPI rankings before the USC game, it is just a part of the whole picture.

For these reasons, most fans aren’t happy with Finebaum’s take on Cignetti’s schedule.

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One fan wrote, accusing Finebaum of being biased towards the SEC, “He just mad that someone outside of the sec is relevant.”

Another took the criticism personally, posting, “Dude hates cig so much because he proved him wrong time after time the last 3 years.”

The committee’s November 10 rankings placed Indiana at No. 9, five spots lower than the previous week’s ranking. The Hoosiers were idle when that ranking came out, and the drop reflected the committee’s assessment of their overall resume.

One fan replied to Finebaum on X and pointed to last season’s playoff results and the current SEC discussion, writing, “You learned nothing from last year. Also, the SEC is overrated AGAIN.”

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While a fourth fan added, “There’s nothing anyone can ever do to appease @finebaum if they aren’t cut from the SEC cloth.” The fan pointed to Indiana’s Rose Bowl win over Alabama last year, adding that Finebaum “still can’t find the humility to accept he was completely wrong.”

One response focused on Finebaum’s point about Indiana surviving close games.

“They should have 4 losses right now,” the fan wrote, before pushing back: “But they don’t. That’s the argument that always gets used.” The post compared the logic to claiming LSU should be unbeaten and finished with a simple point:

“Please tell me who they’re supposed to play that meets your approval? Was any SEC team going to schedule an out-of-conference game against them?” another upset fan wrote. “How about the Big 12? They play all their Big 10 games as required. What a gas bag.”

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That response gets to the heart of the dispute. Indiana’s schedule deserves examination, and its offense has questions to answer before the playoff. Paul Finebaum might not be wrong to ask whether the Hoosiers can handle a tougher opponent.

“The SEC schedule is a joke compared to what they think it is,” another user wrote. “Once again, we’re seeing how mediocre most of the SEC is.”

However, the wins still count, including the ones that went to overtime. Cignetti’s team has put itself in this position by winning those games, and the next two Saturdays will give it another chance to answer the critics on the field.